Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/16/24)

- PICS: Zendaya’s robot outfit at the ‘Dune: Part Two’ world premiere has divided the internet…but we LOVE it!
@modelsmood1
NEW! Zendaya wearing The iconic Silver robot From Mugler 1995 #zendaya #fashionmodels #fashionicon
- John Wick Experience is opening in Vegas this year complete with INTERACTIVE MISSIONS, a themed bar, and a retail shop [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- 10 year old North West sparks CONCERN after her RACY DRAWING of Bianca Censori! Kim Kardashian has reportedly told her ex-husband’s new wife to COVER UP when around their children
- Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in this week’s mass shooting
- And fans have already FOUND PROOF that Taylor’s bonus track “The Bolter” is about ex Joe Alwyn
- PICS: Amy Schumer speaks out about her “PUFFIER” face
- PICS: Zandaya & Tom Holland’s first public date night since the breakup rumors
- VIDEO: Dua Lipa releases music video for new track, “Training Sessions”
- PICS: Prince Harry says “everyone” should try skeleton sled
- Taylor Swift doesn’t get jet lag because according to her, “Jet lag is a choice”
🎥| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce talking after winning the Super Bowl
"Jet lag is a choice" pic.twitter.com/dnTVUgKcrB
— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 15, 2024
- Gisele Bündchen and jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente “DEEPLY IN LOVE“, seen kissing on Valentine’s Day in Miami
- Shakira announces FIRST ALBUM in 7 years!
- PICS: Jason Kelce wore a Tinder shirt on his Valentine’s date with his wife Kylie…who he met on Tinder
- Usher reveals he once PROPOSED to TLC’s Chilli and their split “broke my heart”
- Mark Wahlberg was asked why he WASN’T INCLUDED in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Dunkin’ ad, “I was wondering the same thing, you know. I have no idea”
- Sylvester Stallone thinks Ryan Gosling could be the NEW RAMBO???
- Josh Gad shares SCRIPT for “Twins” sequal he wrote for Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito and Eddie Murphy that never got made
- Did you see the HUGE EMERALD & DIAMOND ring Blake Shelton got Gwen Stefani for Valentine’s Day????
- PICS: Lady Gaga is either being sarcastic, or she’s really NOT making a rock album