By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/16/24)

Zendaya Robot
  • PICS: Zendaya’s robot outfit at the ‘Dune: Part Two’ world premiere has divided the internet…but we LOVE it!
@modelsmood1

NEW! Zendaya wearing The iconic Silver robot From Mugler 1995 #zendaya #fashionmodels #fashionicon

♬ Righteous x Yummy – Sped Up – Tazzy

  • John Wick Experience is opening in Vegas this year complete with INTERACTIVE MISSIONS, a themed bar, and a retail shop [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • 10 year old North West sparks CONCERN after her RACY DRAWING of Bianca Censori! Kim Kardashian has reportedly told her ex-husband’s new wife to COVER UP when around their children
  • Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the woman killed in this week’s mass shooting
  • And fans have already FOUND PROOF that Taylor’s bonus track “The Bolter” is about ex Joe Alwyn
  • PICS: Amy Schumer speaks out about her “PUFFIER” face
  • PICS: Zandaya & Tom Holland’s first public date night since the breakup rumors
  • VIDEO: Dua Lipa releases music video for new track, “Training Sessions”
  • PICS: Prince Harry says “everyone” should try skeleton sled
  • Taylor Swift doesn’t get jet lag because according to her, “Jet lag is a choice”

  • Gisele Bündchen and jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente “DEEPLY IN LOVE“,  seen kissing on Valentine’s Day in Miami
  • Shakira announces FIRST ALBUM in 7 years!
  • PICS: Jason Kelce wore a Tinder shirt on his Valentine’s date with his wife Kylie…who he met on Tinder
  • Usher reveals he once PROPOSED to TLC’s Chilli and their split “broke my heart”
  • Mark Wahlberg was asked why he WASN’T INCLUDED in Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Dunkin’ ad, “I was wondering the same thing, you know. I have no idea”
  •  Sylvester Stallone thinks Ryan Gosling could be the NEW RAMBO???
  • Josh Gad shares SCRIPT for “Twins” sequal he wrote for Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito and Eddie Murphy that never got made
  • Did you see the HUGE EMERALD & DIAMOND ring Blake Shelton got Gwen Stefani for Valentine’s Day????
  • PICS: Lady Gaga is either being sarcastic, or she’s really NOT making a rock album