By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/17/23)

LOS ANGELES – JAN 30: Eminem, Marshall Bruce Mathers III at the 50 Cent Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA
  • VIDEO: David Guetta has managed to recreate Eminem’s voice for a new song using AI – and it’s rather terrifying. Guetta says while he won’t release the song commercially, but is “opening a conversation about how AI is going to CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

  • Paris Hilton REVEALS brand new iconic catchphrase…”that’s SMOOTH
  • VIDEO: Drake hangs up on game streamer IShowSpeed after he called Drake’s voice “sexy” on a Facetime call
  • Rihanna FIRES BACK at fans who criticized her for calling her baby son “fine”
  • Leonardo DiCaprio is FED UP that he has a reputation for dating young women, “It really bothers him”
  • PICS: Kris Jenner sparks engagement rumors after flashing $1.2M diamond ring
  • Ryan Seacrest is LEAVING “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, will be replaced by Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos
  •  Bruce’s family shared a statement revealing he’d been diagnosed with DEMENTIA, less than one year after he retired from acting due to his battle with brain disorder, aphasia.
  • Guy Fieri gifted his son A TRUCK after he drove an old minivan for a year with no tickets
  • Ashton Kutcher doesn’t like creamers, so he puts a SPLASH OF ORANGE JUICE in his coffee
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner swears she didn’t Photoshop that recent bikini pic . . . she just has really long hands
  • Johnny Knoxville may have REVEALED ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 location
  • Selena Gomez reveals lupus medication has caused her to GAIN WEIGHT as she slams body shamers: ‘I’m not a model, never will be’
  • Sam Smith expresses love of fishing and suggests gender-neutral term for a fisherman…”FISHERTHEM
  • VIDEO: Emily Ratajkowski revealed the correct pronunciation of her last name.  It’s Rat-Ah-Kof-Ska
  • Here’s the trailer for “John Wick 4”.  It hits theaters March 24th