Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/17/23)

- VIDEO: David Guetta has managed to recreate Eminem’s voice for a new song using AI – and it’s rather terrifying. Guetta says while he won’t release the song commercially, but is “opening a conversation about how AI is going to CHANGE THE MUSIC INDUSTRY”
Let me introduce you to… Emin-AI-em 👀 pic.twitter.com/48prbMIBtv
— David Guetta (@davidguetta) February 3, 2023
- VIDEO: Drake hangs up on game streamer IShowSpeed after he called Drake’s voice “sexy” on a Facetime call
- Rihanna FIRES BACK at fans who criticized her for calling her baby son “fine”
- Leonardo DiCaprio is FED UP that he has a reputation for dating young women, “It really bothers him”
- PICS: Kris Jenner sparks engagement rumors after flashing $1.2M diamond ring
- Ryan Seacrest is LEAVING “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, will be replaced by Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos
- Bruce’s family shared a statement revealing he’d been diagnosed with DEMENTIA, less than one year after he retired from acting due to his battle with brain disorder, aphasia.
- Guy Fieri gifted his son A TRUCK after he drove an old minivan for a year with no tickets
- Ashton Kutcher doesn’t like creamers, so he puts a SPLASH OF ORANGE JUICE in his coffee
- PICS: Kendall Jenner swears she didn’t Photoshop that recent bikini pic . . . she just has really long hands
- Johnny Knoxville may have REVEALED ‘White Lotus’ Season 3 location
- Selena Gomez reveals lupus medication has caused her to GAIN WEIGHT as she slams body shamers: ‘I’m not a model, never will be’