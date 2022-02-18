bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/18/22)

taylor and joe
  • Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn ENGAGED after 5 years???? Rumors are running wild!
  • Kelly Brianne….Kelly Clarkson is looking to DROP her last name and adopt the new moniker
  • Haunting Bob Saget podcast features him saying, “I’m going to be found DEAD IN BED” to his wife
  • The 4th Skarsgård brother’s BLUNT TWEETS about his family are killing the internet!
  • PICS: Victoria’s Secret hired their first model with Down Syndrome
  • Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour is supporting various charitable and SOCIAL JUSTICE CAUSES, and offering fans ticket upgrades for helping out
  • Kim Kardashian UNFOLLOWS Kanye West on Instagram after Pete attacks
  • Kanye West sends SUPPORTIVE MESSAGE to Kid Cudi following tense exchange
  • PICS: Pregnant Rihanna showcases her growing baby bump in leopard-print coat during N.Y.C. outing
  • Kendall Jenner  is being sued for RIPPING OFF a competitor with her tequila brand
  • Elliot Page is releasing a MEMOIR next year called “Pageboy”
  • Brad Pitt SUES Angelina Jolie: she sold stake in my home to a ‘stranger’
  • VIDEO: Check out the full trailer for “Elvis”, starring Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker
  • A list of actors who you might not have realized ARE NOT AMERICAN include:  Tom Hardy. . . Jacob Elordi from “Euphoria” . . . Will Poulter from the “Maze Runner” movies . . . and Isla Fisher