bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/19/21)

  • PICS: People are calling out Rihanna for her recent topless photo saying it’s “super offensive” . . . because she’s wearing a pendant of the Hindu god Ganesh around her neck

  • We stan Dolly Parton! She has told the Tennessee government “no thanks” to a statue of her

 

  •  A SCIENTIFIC LIST of the most hated bands of all time was topped by Nickelback, followed by Limp Bizkit and Creed
  • LISTEN: Haim released a remix of their track “Gasoline”, featuring Taylor Swift
  • PICS: Shawn Mendes cuts his long locks
  • Donald Glover signs 8 FIGURE DEAL with Amazon and will be remaking the movie “Mr & Mrs Smith”
  • YouTube is making it easier for creators and them to make MORE MONEY by testing out shorts (think TikTok), applause you can buy, and online shopping!
  • Sacha Baron Cohen: ‘If you’re protesting AGAINST RACISM, you’re going to upset some racists’
  • PICS: The Weeknd’s record label gave him a custom Super Bowl ring to commemorate his halftime show
  • Anna Faris is launching a PARTY GAME based on a popular segment on her podcast
  • Lupita Nyong’o’s children’s book “Sulwe” is being made into a NETFLIX MOVIE
  • VIDEO: Brandy and Monica recreate “The Boy Is Mine” 23 years later
  • Cameron Diaz  still has NO INTEREST in resuming her acting career, “Never say never . . . but I couldn’t imagine [having] to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child.”
  • BTS tops Twitter’s list of MOST POPULAR artists for the fourth year in a row
  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle OFFICIALLY RESIGN from all royal duties
  • MR. BIG won’t be in the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot
  • A man is suing “Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba for $25,000 for allegedly causing an accident two years ago in which he was SERIOUSLY INJURED