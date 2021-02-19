Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/19/21)

- PICS: People are calling out Rihanna for her recent topless photo saying it’s “super offensive” . . . because she’s wearing a pendant of the Hindu god Ganesh around her neck
when @PopcaanMusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/bnrtCZT7FB
— Rihanna (@rihanna) February 15, 2021
- We stan Dolly Parton! She has told the Tennessee government “no thanks” to a statue of her
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) February 18, 2021
- A SCIENTIFIC LIST of the most hated bands of all time was topped by Nickelback, followed by Limp Bizkit and Creed
- LISTEN: Haim released a remix of their track “Gasoline”, featuring Taylor Swift
- PICS: Shawn Mendes cuts his long locks
- Donald Glover signs 8 FIGURE DEAL with Amazon and will be remaking the movie “Mr & Mrs Smith”
- YouTube is making it easier for creators and them to make MORE MONEY by testing out shorts (think TikTok), applause you can buy, and online shopping!
- Sacha Baron Cohen: ‘If you’re protesting AGAINST RACISM, you’re going to upset some racists’
- PICS: The Weeknd’s record label gave him a custom Super Bowl ring to commemorate his halftime show
- Anna Faris is launching a PARTY GAME based on a popular segment on her podcast
- Lupita Nyong’o’s children’s book “Sulwe” is being made into a NETFLIX MOVIE
- VIDEO: Brandy and Monica recreate “The Boy Is Mine” 23 years later
- Cameron Diaz still has NO INTEREST in resuming her acting career, “Never say never . . . but I couldn’t imagine [having] to be on a movie set that takes 14 hours, 16 hours of my day away from my child.”
- BTS tops Twitter’s list of MOST POPULAR artists for the fourth year in a row
- Prince Harry, Meghan Markle OFFICIALLY RESIGN from all royal duties
- MR. BIG won’t be in the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot
- A man is suing “Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba for $25,000 for allegedly causing an accident two years ago in which he was SERIOUSLY INJURED