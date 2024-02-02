Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/2/24)

- VIDEO: After a week of TRAUMA DUMPING on Elmo, Larry David ATTACKS HIM on “Today” show because “somebody had to do it!” ….No one is laughing though.
- Margot Robbie shares a HILARIOUS STORY of interrupting a bachelor party, “I was in a pub in the middle of nowhere in Scotland and I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys on a bachelor party discussing the Barbie movie not knowing that I was sitting two or three feet away from them.”
- Louis Tomlinson signed a fan’s MARRIAGE LICENSE at a recent stop in Indonesia…so he’s married now???? No, no he’s not.
@ladycryalot
“if MY WIFE wants to” 😭 #FITFWTJakarta #LouisTomlinson #FaithInTheFuture
- Taylor Swift is even Queen of the SNOWPLOWS….winner of Minnesota DOT’s annual snowplow-naming contest: Taylor Drift
- PICS: “Beetlejuice” sequel starring originals Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara and newcomer Jenna Ortega reveals clever new title, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and movie poster!
- “Suits” is getting a SPINOFF called “Suits: L.A.”…no one knows if any of the og cast will be returning
- Justin Bieber is in the STUDIO, and people want to know why
- Martha Stewart’s former inmates say that Martha SMUGGLED FOOD to bake for them!
- Catherine O’Hara once got in trouble for rummaging around in the POPE’S CLOSET during a Vatican tour
- VIDEO: Jelly Roll pokes fun at this tattoos for new Uber Eats Super Bowl ad!
- A napkin may fetch over $400,000 because it was literally what Lionel Messi’s first SOCCER CONTRACT was written on!
- Tony Romo calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s wife simply to GET A REACTION
- VIDEO: Camila Cabello is a blonde and looks amazing