Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/23/21)

- PICS: Roseanne Barr put on a swimsuit to attract a newly single Kanye West!
- Shailene Woodley spills the details of her ENGAGEMENT to Aaron Rodgers, says they’ve been engaged for “awhile” and she doesn’t know him as the NFL star, “I know him as like the nerd who wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’ That’s the dude I know.”
- Gwyneth Paltrow is getting dragged for implying she’s responsible for people WEARING MASKS!!!
- VIDEO: “Jeopardy” fans are thirsting over Mike Richards, the show’s new guest host who is also a producer for the show!
- Anne Hathaway says she was actually the “9th CHOICE” for the lead role in “Devil Wears Prada”
- VIDEO: Check out a teaser for Netflix’s movie about the college ADMISSIONS SCANDAL
- PICS: Miley Cyrus adopted a new pit bull
- PICS: Kylie Jenner just got a puppy named Kevin!
- Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama are doing a PODCAST TOGETHER
- Halle Berry describes her first time MAKING OUT …and it was with her best friend
- VIDEO: Here’s the diss track that Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen wrote about their little sister Elizabeth when she was just an annoying little sister