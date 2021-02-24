Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/24/21)

- Tiger Woods has ROD INSERTED in his leg during emergency surgery following his HIGH SPEEED CRASH…VIDEO of him driving only minutes before the accident has been released but traffic investigators could take weeks or more to determine THE CAUSE….you can hear the POLICE RADIO CALLS HERE
- Coach did a parody of “Mean Girls” that imagined Megan Thee Stallion as Regina George [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Tom Holland blew his “Star Wars” audition, because he had to act opposite a woman pretending to be BB8, “She was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.’ I just couldn’t STOP LAUGHING . . . I obviously didn’t get the part.”
- VIDEO: Ummm did Pat Sajak really just mock a contestant’s lisp????
- Chrissy Teigen BEGGED President Biden to follow her on Twitter . . . then realized she’d made a mistake because she didn’t feel she could be herself with him watching. So she asked him to UN-follow her.
- PICS: Mandy Moore had her first baby, a little boy named August Harrison Goldsmith, nicknamed Gus
- Cardi B is calling out the PAY DISPARITY in the music and fashion industries
- Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of “Love Story” is NUMBER ONE on the “Billboard” Hot Country Songs chart.
- VIDEO: Ashley Judd shared pics & video of her progress after seriously injuring herself doing conservation work….look at all those pins they put in her leg!!!
- The video game “Frogger” is being turned into a GAME SHOW
- PICS: Ellie Goulding and her husband are expecting their first child
- Axl Rose is the GUEST STAR on tomorrow’s episode of “Scooby-Doo and Guess Who”