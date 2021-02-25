Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/25/21)

- Horrifying news. Lady Gaga’s dogwalker SHOT IN THE CHEST and the two French Bulldogs stolen! Lady Gaga is offering a $500,000 reward!
- A Hollywood waitress is going viral for RATING her celebrity customers! PART 2 and PART 3
@theanniebond
Remember restaurants? 😅 #greenscreen #ratingthings #ratingcelebrities #ladygaga
- Bruce Springsteen’s DWI charge is DROPPED but he fined $540 for drinking in federal park
- Taraji P. Henson ONLY MADE $40,000 for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”. . . way less than her white co-stars…on a movie that grossed over $335 million worldwide
- 36-year-old Katharine McPhee and her 71-year-old husband welcomed their FIRST CHILD together
- Taylor Swift is now SUING the “Evermore” Theme Park in Utah after they tried to sue her!
- PICS: Khloe Kardashian says her freakishly long fingers is NOT a photoshop fail
- Paramount+ announced a TON OF CONTENT including: The “Frasier” revival with Kelsey Grammer . . . the new “Rugrats” CG-animated series . . . revivals of MTV’s “Behind the Music” and “Criminal Minds”, and movies based on “Workaholics” and “Beavis & Butt-head”
- The Mighty Ducks are the BAD GUYS in the new Disney+ reboot, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”
- Adam Sandler and Chris McDonald are both up for a SECOND “Happy Gilmore” film!
- Daft Punk’s sales are UP MORE THAN 2,600% since they announced the break up
- PICS: Jungcook from BTS dyed his hair blue
- Someone recently Tweeted that Charlize Theron should do a lesbian “Die Hard” remake where she has to SAVE HER WIFE….Charlize said, “I thought that was kind of brilliant.”