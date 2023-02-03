Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/3/22)

- TikTok is convinced that Pamela Anderson just revealed the foolproof way to get someone to MARRY YOU!
@cassiedianne
Maybe this will work #pamelaanderson #netflix #marriage #fyp
- PICS: Kylie Jenner faces backlash after reviving Astroworld theme at kids’ birthday bash
- Jessica Simpson admitted she hooked up with a “massive movie star” who was NOT single at the time…PageSix THINKS it was Mark Wahlberg!
- After botching Taylor Swift ticket sales, Ticketmaster is CHANGING their policies for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Tour
- PICS: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got the call “we never want to get”…that his mom was in a bad car accident. She will be ok.
- VIDEO: Portia de Rossi surprised Ellen with a vow renewal ceremony at Portia’s birthday party officiated by Kris Jenner
- Matthew McConaughey says a FORTUNE TELLER advised him to take the part in “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”
- A REAL LIFE VERSION of the memoir that Paul Rudd’s “Ant-Man” character writes in the new movie is available for purchase
- VIDEO: Over the 7 years that he hosted “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah told the exact same joke every “Groundhog Day” . . . we say that is genius
- Bryan Cranston said he and Aaron Paul once ate all of the FAKE METH rock candy on the “Breaking Bad” set. It was during a 16 to 17 hour day . . . it’s cotton candy-flavored
- After an exhaustive experiment, James Cameron admits that Jack might have been able to SURVIVE at the end of “Titanic”….and if he could go back, he would make the piece of floating debris smaller so there’s no debate.