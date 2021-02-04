Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/4/21)

- VIDEO: Lil Uzi Vert got a $24 million pink diamond pierced to his forehead and it took him four years to pay for it. The rapper says it could be FATAL if not removed properly but “beauty is pain”
Ok we good pic.twitter.com/tOOIaQbcWs
— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 4, 2021
- Man who ROBBED Kim Kardashian in Paris recounts heist in tell-all book titled, “I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian”
- Everyone is raging that the Golden Globes SNUBBED “I May Destroy You”! Other BIG SNUBS include the Spike Lee movie “Da 5 Bloods”, the Civil Rights movie “One Night in Miami”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, and the shows “Dead to Me” and “What We Do in the Shadows”
- Word is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are “NO LONGER SPEAKING,” divorce is imminent, and he cleared out 500 BOXES OF SHOES from the home they used to share!
- Nick Cannon has TESTED POSITIVE for COVID-19, and will temporarily step down as host of “The Masked Singer”
- A fantasy theme park is SUING Taylor Swift because their park is called Evermore Park
- VIDEO: Lizzo gives pep talks to her belly and we are here for it!
- Police respond to “DISTURBING INCIDENT” at Marilyn Manson’s house
- The Weeknd is finally explaining why he wore ALL THOSE BANDAGES on his face
- PICS: Fans are pointing to Travis Barker’s thirsty comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s bikini pic as proof they are dating
- If you didn’t know, Jack Nicholson believed that his biological mother was HIS SISTER until he was 37 years old
- VIDEO: “Schitts Creek” Dan Levy shows up in a new Super Bowl M&M’s commercial…where he takes shots at Karens
- PICS: John Legend is mourning the loss of his grandmother