Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/5/21)

one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!
— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021
- Salma Hayek to produce an HBO max series ALL ABOUT BOOBS called “A Boob’s Life”
- Super Bowl 55 “FUN FACTS” include: Patrick Mahomes was six years old when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl. When Brady was six, Chrysler introduced the first minivan, and McDonald’s debuted “McNuggets”
- Nick Cannon back to HOSTING ‘Wild ‘N Out’ after public apology for his anti-Semitic remarks!
- VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris’ husband, David Burtka, is recovering from spinal surgery . . . and Neil got some great footage of him in his painkiller haze
- VIDEO: Cardi B is bringing some legit skills to the Silhouette Challenge
- Miley Cyrus singing while running on the treadmill to practice for her pre-game Super Bowl show is seriously impressive!
ANGELS LIKE YOU CAN’T FLY WITH REBEL GIRLS LIKE ME. 😈👼 pic.twitter.com/JuX7idCrrh
— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 3, 2021
- Lil Yachty is producing an “action heist comedy” movie based on the CARD GAME “Uno” that is set in the underground hip hop world!
- George Clooney hand-writes letters, SEWS, and stains his home all by himself
- VIDEO: Country star T.J. Osbourne talks with Ellen about the love and support he’s gotten after coming out in a Time magazine interview. It’s made him feel like the support has been there all along.
- Candace Cameron got a little salty over the notion that anyone could be in a HALLMARK MOVIE, “I get that all the time. ‘How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie? Can I be in a Hallmark movie?’ And I’m like, Are you a professional actor? ‘No.’ Then no, you cannot.”