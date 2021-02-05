bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/5/21)

LOS ANGELES - JAN 13: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend at the Critic
LOS ANGELES – JAN 13: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend at the Critics Choice Awards at the Barker Hanger on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, CA
  • Chrissy Teigen tweeted about John Legend accidentally ordering a $13,000 bottle of wine…and it DID NOT got over well! She also made a HEARTBREAKING POST about the regret she has after baby Jack was born

  • Salma Hayek to produce an HBO max series ALL ABOUT BOOBS called “A Boob’s Life”
  • Super Bowl 55 “FUN FACTS” include:  Patrick Mahomes was six years old when Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl.  When Brady was six, Chrysler introduced the first minivan, and McDonald’s debuted “McNuggets”
  • Nick Cannon back to HOSTING ‘Wild ‘N Out’ after public apology for his anti-Semitic remarks!
  • VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris’ husband, David Burtka, is recovering from spinal surgery . . . and Neil got some great footage of him in his painkiller haze
  • VIDEO: Cardi B is bringing some legit skills to the Silhouette Challenge
  • Miley Cyrus singing while running on the treadmill to practice for her pre-game Super Bowl show is seriously impressive!

  • Lil Yachty is producing an “action heist comedy” movie based on the CARD GAME “Uno” that is set in the underground hip hop world!
  • George Clooney hand-writes letters, SEWS, and stains his home all by himself
  • VIDEO: Country star T.J. Osbourne talks with Ellen about the love and support he’s gotten after coming out in a Time magazine interview. It’s made him feel like the support has been there all along.
  • Candace Cameron got a little salty over the notion that anyone could be in a HALLMARK MOVIE, “I get that all the time. ‘How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?  Can I be in a Hallmark movie?’  And I’m like, Are you a professional actor? ‘No.’ Then no, you cannot.”