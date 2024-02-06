Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/6/24)

- Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer REUNITE for Super Bowl commercial…and they might have already won for best ad this year! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL COMMERCIAL]
- Travis Kelce peppered with questions about Taylor Swift at media night…including a grilling on if he will PROPOSE! He did sweetly comment on her Grammy wins as well, “She’s UNBELIEVABLE. She’s rewriting the history books.”
Reporter:: Is there going to be another ring if you besides the Super Bowl ring if you win in Sunday?
Travis Kelce: I’m focused on getting this ring avid that’s all my mind’s focused on. pic.twitter.com/wSbSpK4Olr
— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) February 6, 2024
- Taylor Swift unveils TRACKLIST for “The Tortured Poets Department”…and guests include Post Malone and Florence and the Machine! And she dropped $160,000 to recognize “over 30 members of her behind-the-scenes team” after her historic Grammy’s win!
- Toby Keith, country star, dies at age 62 after a 3 year battle with STOMACH CANCER
- Justin Timberlake preparing a sit down with Oprah to CLEAR HIS NAME????
- VIDEO: Usher is now a Skims model and damn…those abs!
- Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming is working on a BOOK about being a caregiver for a loved one battling dementia
- VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski resurrected an old joke from “The Office” to promote their upcoming movie “If”
- PICS: This is insanity! Kylie Jenner’s extravagant carnival-themed party for 6-year-old daughter Stormi and 2-year-old son Aire, whose birthdays are one day apart.