Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/6/24)

David Jennifer
  • Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer REUNITE for Super Bowl commercial…and they might have already won for best ad this year! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL COMMERCIAL]
  • Travis Kelce peppered with questions about Taylor Swift at media night…including a grilling on if he will PROPOSE! He did sweetly comment on her Grammy wins as well, “She’s UNBELIEVABLE. She’s rewriting the history books.”

  • Taylor Swift unveils TRACKLIST for “The Tortured Poets Department”…and guests include Post Malone and Florence and the Machine! And she dropped $160,000 to recognize “over 30 members of her behind-the-scenes team” after her historic Grammy’s win!
  • Toby Keith, country star, dies at age 62 after a 3 year battle with STOMACH CANCER
  • Justin Timberlake preparing a sit down with Oprah to CLEAR HIS NAME???? 
  • VIDEO: Usher is now a Skims model and damn…those abs!
  • Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming is working on a BOOK about being a caregiver for a loved one battling dementia
  • VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski resurrected an old joke from “The Office” to promote their upcoming movie “If”
  • PICS: This is insanity! Kylie Jenner’s extravagant carnival-themed party for 6-year-old daughter Stormi and 2-year-old son Aire, whose birthdays are one day apart.

 