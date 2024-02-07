Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/7/24)

- PICS: Here’s what a $2.5 million luxury suite at the Super Bowl looks like…and yes the menu include Wagyu beef hotdogs!!! And did you see two lucky people get to have a SLEEPOVER inside Allegiant suite the night before the big game!
Here’s all the food and beverage you get inside the $2.5 Million #SuperBowl Luxury Suite! pic.twitter.com/fMw3NTFwQx
— Luke Sawhook 🪚🪝 (@lukesawhook) February 5, 2024
- VIDEO: Michael Cera’s Super Bowl commercial for CeraVe lotion is already going viral…and the WEBSITE really makes it seem that Michael Cera is really the one behind it!
- Jelly Roll and Tori Kelly will serve as MENTORS on the new season of “American Idol”
- Beyoncé announces highly anticipated HAIR CARE LINE Cécred
- Taylor Swift threatened to sue the college student who TRACKS HER PRIVATE JET
- Snoop Dogg and Master P are going after Walmart and Post Foods for allegedly HIDING Snoop Cereal in stores
- Bill Maher AXED 2 hour Kanye West podcast interview because Bill says “he’s a very charming antisemite” and “I’m not going to contribute to this”
- Carl Weathers’ Super Bowl Ad being adjusted following his DEATH
- Jason Bateman HATES DANCING so much, he didn’t even dance with his wife at their wedding. His father-in-law Paul Anka did it instead
- Demi Moore kept the CLAY POTS she made with Patrick Swayze in “Ghost” but jokes that they’re “pitiful” and “the saddest looking things.”
- Mariah Carey announced a Las Vegas RESIDENCY for April to celebrate her 2005 album, “The Emancipation of Mimi”
- Elizabeth Banks’ birthday cake was a DELICIOUS SET OF BOOBS
- Quinta Brunson used to WORK at the Genius Bar at an Apple Store, so she helps her “Abbott Elementary” castmates with their devices
- Sofia Vergara keeps a NUDE PHOTO of herself when she was “young and fresh” in her closet