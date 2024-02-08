bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/8/24)

LOS ANGELES – NOV 20: Lil Jon arrives to the American Music Awards 2011 on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA
  • Lil Jon to turn down for….mediation? The King of Crunk is said to be releasing a 10 track MEDITATION ALBUM!
  • Las Vegas is now covered in Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce BUTTWIPE BILLBOARDS thanks to Dude Wipes!
  • Disney surprises everyone with a “Moana 2” SEQUEL ANNOUNCEMENT! It’ll hit theaters this fall and is totally separate from the live-action remake that is also happening! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FIRST LOOK VIDEO]
  • Baker receives LAST MINUTE cake request to later find out it was for Taylor Swift
  • Britney Spears reveals she once MADE OUT with Ben Affleck in a now deleted Insta post!
  • VIDEO: Billie Eilish not realizing that Dua Lipa wanted to take a photo is everything
  • “Madden NFL 24” PREDICTS Kansas City will beat the 49ers 30-28…but a guy who’s picked the WRONG winner for 16 YEARS STRAIGHT is also betting on the Chiefs
  •  Streams of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” went up 241% and digital song sales went up 38,400%, hitting 14,000 downloads! And if you haven’t listened to 1988 self titled album you are doing yourself a disservice. 10/10 also recommend “New Beginnings”!
  • Demi Moore will star in a NEW SERIES from the creator of “Yellowstone”
  • Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are still hanging out, but they’re keeping it CASUAL
  • Will Smith congratulated his daughter Willow for being the first person in the family with a song that hit a BILLION STREAMS on Spotify
  • VIDEO: The trailer for “A Quiet Place: Day One” dropped.  The prequel stars Lupita Nyong’o from “Black Panther” and Joseph Quinn from “Stranger Things”
  • Paul Rudd will NARRATE a documentary called “Secrets of the Octopus” premiering April 21st on the National Geographic channel, then to Disney+ and Hulu the next day