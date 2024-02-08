Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/8/24)

LOS ANGELES – NOV 20: Lil Jon arrives to the American Music Awards 2011 on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA
Lil Jon to turn down for….mediation? The King of Crunk is said to be releasing a 10 track MEDITATION ALBUM!
Las Vegas is now covered in Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce BUTTWIPE BILLBOARDS thanks to Dude Wipes!
Disney surprises everyone with a “Moana 2” SEQUEL ANNOUNCEMENT! It’ll hit theaters this fall and is totally separate from the live-action remake that is also happening! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FIRST LOOK VIDEO]
Baker receives LAST MINUTE cake request to later find out it was for Taylor Swift
Britney Spears reveals she once MADE OUT with Ben Affleck in a now deleted Insta post!
VIDEO: Billie Eilish not realizing that Dua Lipa wanted to take a photo is everything
“Madden NFL 24” PREDICTS Kansas City will beat the 49ers 30-28…but a guy who’s picked the WRONG winner for 16 YEARS STRAIGHT is also betting on the Chiefs
Streams of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” went up 241% and digital song sales went up 38,400%, hitting 14,000 downloads! And if you haven’t listened to 1988 self titled album you are doing yourself a disservice. 10/10 also recommend “New Beginnings”!
Demi Moore will star in a NEW SERIES from the creator of “Yellowstone”
Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are still hanging out, but they’re keeping it CASUAL
Will Smith congratulated his daughter Willow for being the first person in the family with a song that hit a BILLION STREAMS on Spotify
VIDEO: The trailer for “A Quiet Place: Day One” dropped. The prequel stars Lupita Nyong’o from “Black Panther” and Joseph Quinn from “Stranger Things”
Paul Rudd will NARRATE a documentary called “Secrets of the Octopus” premiering April 21st on the National Geographic channel, then to Disney+ and Hulu the next day