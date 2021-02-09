Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/9/21)

- PICS: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt back together??? Eagled eye fans spot a man in the back of her Insta stories that they are convinced is Brad Pitt!
Could it be true?! https://t.co/aq9J6N6Z07
— 9Honey Celebrity (@9HoneyCelebrity) February 4, 2021
- The winner of the BEST SUPER BOWL AD is Rocket Mortgage with Tracy Morgan….those spots ranked FIRST and SECOND in the annual AdMeter report and the Amazon Michael B. Jordan ad got 3rd!
- TEASER VIDEO: Claudia Conway AUDITIONED for American Idol!C
- PICS: JoJo Siwa went public with her girlfriend
- VIDEO: Jessica Alba’s father is battling thyroid cancer and they did a TikTok dance to get him pumped to start chemo
- Ariana Grande has 20 GUINESS WORLD RECORDS
- Britney Spears documentary has people HATING Justin Timberlake….and Diane Swayer is receiving HUGE BACKLASH for the 2003 interview!
- Motown legend Mary Wilson from the Supremes DIED last night at her home in Las Vegas at the age of 76
- PICS: Halle Berry has a message for people who accuse her of not being able to keep a man
- The Super Bowl attracted a BETTER RATING in Boston than in Tampa Bay
- According to a list of bands’ ORIGINAL NAMES, the Goo Goo Dolls were once called The Sex Maggots . . . Creed was Naked Toddler . . . and the The Red Hot Chili Peppers were known as Tony Flow and the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem