bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/9/24)

Super Bowl Uber Eats
  • Group demanding the Uber Eats Super Bowl ad starring Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, David and Victoria Beckham and Jelly Roll be CHANGED! Is the peanut allergy part too insensitive??? [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL COMMERCIAL]
  • The 5 biggest CONSPIRACIES about Taylor Swift going to the Super Bowl
  • Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr are EXCLUSIVELY dating?!?!
  • Drake RUMORS swirl after podcaster Bobbi Althoff announces divorce…but some say it’s her “skyrocketing FAME” that led to the break up
  • Christian Bale breaks ground on new housing project to keep siblings in the foster care system TOGETHER
  • “Puppy Bowl” ref reveals BTS SECRETS! 100-person crew, unseen footage and pee “interference” penalty flags
  • VIDEO: Brittany Mahomes seriously RED HOT for SI Swim rookie photos
  • Oscars had first NEW AWARD in 23 years…it’ll go to casting directors
  • Right before the big game….the 9th ALBUM from Usher is here!
  •  Zac Efron says it was “jarring” to stand around in his UNDERWEAR on the set of “The Iron Claw”
  • Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” is the 1st SONG IN HISTORY to go double-diamond hitting 20 million in sales