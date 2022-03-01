Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/1/22)

- “Bachelor” contestant goes viral after she tells the world she spent $4,000 to be on the show and got SENT HOME the first night
@daria.rose
Financial transparency 👸🏾 #thebachelor #whatispent #dresses #greenscreen
- PICS: Kanye West’s new rumored girlfriend shares a loved-up photo…where she looks exactly like Kim Kardashian
- “Beetlejuice 2” finds new life as Brad Pitt comes aboard as producer…Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Tim Burton are all said to be RETURNING
- PICS: Britney Spears is loving life and posting tropical nude photos!
- LISTEN: Did you hear Kanye West’s sample of Kim Kardashian on his new album? The clips are from her hosting appearance on “SNL”
- VIDEO: A clip from a 1995 episode of “Seinfeld” is making the rounds, because it almost predicts what’s happening in Eastern Europe
- VIDEO: A beautiful video of The Rock and his mom singing at the gravesite of her parents
- The “Encanto” soundtrack is STILL #1 on the Billboard 200
- PICS: Kim Kardashian posted pics of herself with the caption “Just Like Magic” . . . which is the title of an Ariana Grande song. And she’s dating Ariana’s ex.
- CONGRATS! Former “Bachelor” Colton Underwood got engaged to his boyfriend Jordan C. Brown
- Matthew McConaughey explains how his hair GREW BACK with a topical ointment after balding in the ’90s
- Ryan Reynolds opens up about his ANXIETY, saying that before going on TV he would be so nervous that he would think: “I’m gonna literally die here”
- Someone put a FAKE VERSION of Ye’s “Donda 2” on iTunes, and it fooled enough people to make it into the Top 20. It’s actually credited to Wanye Kest!
- Zoe Kravitz says her Catwoman in “The Batman” is BISEXUAL
- Salma Hayek says her most fun day on the set of “House of Gucci” was when she worked with Lady Gaga . . . because she’s a GOOD KISSER
- Aretha Franklin’s 15-year-old granddaughter AUDITIONED for “American Idol” on Sunday night, and didn’t make it
- Bob Odenkirk says CPR, being in shape for ‘Nobody’ SAVED HIS LIFE during heart attack
- Check out the new trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”, which CREDITS J.K. Rowling after her name was absent from the previous trailer. It hits theaters April 15th