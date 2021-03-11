Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/11/21)

LOS ANGELES – JAN 10: Matthew McConaughey arrives to HBO’s ‘True Detective’ Season 3 Premiere on January 10, 2019 in Hollywood, CA
- Matthew McConaughey says running for GOVERNOR of Texas is a “true consideration.”
- Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are NOT SPEAKING, Kanye changed all his numbers and only wants Kim to contact him through his security.
- Prince Williams responds to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s interview by saying the royal family are “very much NOT RACIST”
- Post Malone giving fans a chance to PLAY BEER PONG with him!
- Chrissy Teigen accidentally OFFENDED Katy Perry at Biden’s inauguration [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Don Johnson financially CUT OFF his daughter Dakota Johnson when she decided not to go to college
- Jennifer Garner doesn’t have many family photos because her kids were TRAUMATIZED by the paparazzi when they were younger
- William Shatner will be celebrating his 90TH BIRTHDAY this month by having a party on a replica of the Enterprise
- PICS: Here’s your first look at Macaulay Culkin in Season 10 of “American Horror Story”
- Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial DEBUT with “Creed 3”
- No one knows if “Grey’s Anatomy” is ENDING so the showrunner said, “I’m planning a [final episode] that could function as either a SEASON finale or a SERIES finale.”
- PICS: Kelly Ripa posted a pic of her mom at the same age and they look like twins!