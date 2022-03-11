Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/11/22)

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3

— Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022