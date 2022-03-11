Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/11/22)

- Ex-Kim Kardashian employee claims pay was SO LOW she couldn’t afford to drive to work
I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3
— Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022
- Grimes reveals she and Elon Musk had another BABY via surrogate that they call Y and that Elon Musk lives BELOW the poverty line because he spends all his money on Mars research, adding “Bro might say a lot of stupid [stuff], but he does the right thing.”
- Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised $20 MILLION in less than a week for Ukraine
- Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa just DROPPED their new collab “Sweetest Pie” & the video is so damn sexy [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
- VIDEO: Amanda Bynes speaks out in rare video about a court date concerning her conservatorship in two weeks
- Cardi B DROPS OUT from comedy “Assisted Living” days before filming because she feels “overextended”
- In 2001, Connor Ratliff was fired from “Band of Brothers”, because Tom Hanks thought he had “dead eyes”…he’s now a successful actor with a podcast called “Dead Eyes” and he recently got Tom on to APOLOGIZE!
- Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 30 months of felony probation for FAKING A HATE CRIME against himself in Chicago in 2019. The sentence includes 150 days in county jail
- “The Princess Bride” is getting its own COOKBOOK filled with over 50 recipes for dishes seen in and inspired by the movie, including Inigo Montoya’s Taste of Revenge and Bread Pirate Roberts.
- Super Nintendo World is set to OPEN NEXT YEAR at Universal Studios Hollywood. The first one opened last year in Japan
- VIDEO: Check out the trailer for the final season of “Better Call Saul”