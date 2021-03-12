bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/12/21)

kanye
  • Kanye West SHAVED HIS FACE CLEAN and the internet is shook….and there’s a rumor that Kanye West is offering the city of Rye, New York MILLIONS of dollars to drop the “R” and call itself “Ye”…..however amazing it is, it’s NOT TRUE

  • Justin Bieber doesn’t carry a CELL PHONE because he’s “learned how to have boundaries”
  • Seth Rogen’s cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant became AVAILABLE in the U.S., and the demand was so great, the WEBSITE CRASHED
  • Demi Lovato says she’s “TOO QUEER” to be with cis men anymore.  Quote, “I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’  It felt better.  It felt right.”
  • HBO is doing a DOCUMENTARY on the life of Paul Reubens . . . a.k.a. Pee-wee Herman
  • Netflix is testing a verification system that could be part of a CRACKDOWN on password-sharing
  • Steve-O is celebrating 13 YEARS of sobriety
  • LISTEN: Gwen Stefani dropped a new track yesterday called “Slow Clap”
  • VIDEO: Someone on Twitter noticed that  the end credits to “Predator” fit perfectly with any ’80s sitcom theme
  • Emily Ratajkowski and her husband welcomed their FIRST CHILD
  • The new Maroon 5 and Meghan Thee Stallion video for “Beautiful Mistakes” is here!