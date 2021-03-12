Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/12/21)

- Kanye West SHAVED HIS FACE CLEAN and the internet is shook….and there’s a rumor that Kanye West is offering the city of Rye, New York MILLIONS of dollars to drop the “R” and call itself “Ye”…..however amazing it is, it’s NOT TRUE
Shout out to Kanye West for nailing the Trick Daddy cosplay pic.twitter.com/UTQ255ZaHb
— Venture Klan (@VentureKlan) March 6, 2021
- Justin Bieber doesn’t carry a CELL PHONE because he’s “learned how to have boundaries”
- Seth Rogen’s cannabis lifestyle brand Houseplant became AVAILABLE in the U.S., and the demand was so great, the WEBSITE CRASHED
- Demi Lovato says she’s “TOO QUEER” to be with cis men anymore. Quote, “I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right.”
- HBO is doing a DOCUMENTARY on the life of Paul Reubens . . . a.k.a. Pee-wee Herman
- Netflix is testing a verification system that could be part of a CRACKDOWN on password-sharing
- Steve-O is celebrating 13 YEARS of sobriety
- LISTEN: Gwen Stefani dropped a new track yesterday called “Slow Clap”
- VIDEO: Someone on Twitter noticed that the end credits to “Predator” fit perfectly with any ’80s sitcom theme
- Emily Ratajkowski and her husband welcomed their FIRST CHILD
- The new Maroon 5 and Meghan Thee Stallion video for “Beautiful Mistakes” is here!