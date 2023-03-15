Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/15/23)

LOS ANGELES – JAN 27: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber {Object} arrives for the Premiere Of YouTube Originals’ “Justin Bieber: Seasons” on January 27, 2020 in Westwood, CA
- Did Justin Bieber and Hailey SPLIT UP amidst an eyebrow feud? Fans think so! And it’s all after the Hailey Beiber & Selena Gomez…all the DRAMA EXPLAINED
- PICS: Lindsay Lohan is PREGNANT and expecting first baby with her husband Bader Shammas! Lindsay’s dad Michael Lohan says she’ll be an “UNBELIEVABLE MOM“
- There’s an entire movie about a guy who can’t GET OUT OF A PORT-A-POTTY! It’s a German horror, thriller that’s titled “Holy Sh**”! The trailer is VERY NSFW & looks really good!
- Matthew McConaughey And Woody Harrelson are going to LIVE TOGETHER on Matthew’s Texas ranch for a 10-episode unscripted show for Apple TV+
- Nicola Peltz jokes that she, her husband Brooklyn Beckham and Selena Gomez are a “THROUPLE“….gushing, ‘she’s one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met’
- Scott Disick WILL return to The Kardashians for season three after inking a ‘massive contract’ – but is REFUSING to ‘play the VILLAIN‘
- Native Hawaiians are CALLING OUT Jason Momoa for “prostituting” and “commodifying” the culture and it’s an important conversation
- Paris Hilton opens up about “INAPPROPRIATE” relationship she had with her 8th grad teacher, “He made me feel noticed”
- A-list celebrity stylist Law Roach suddenly announced his RETIREMENT
- You know the guy Leonardo DiCaprio played in “Catch Me If You Can”? Apparently, he LIED about a lot of his criminal exploits
- Michael J. Fox on influencing Chris Martin, death wishes, and incurable OPTIMISM in new doc “Still”
- PICS: Justin Long “helped” Kate Bosworth with her Oscar night makeup
- David Schwimmer participated in the “Great British BAKING SHOW‘s” Stand Up to Cancer special because of a family history with the disease