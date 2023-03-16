Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/16/23)

Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile acquired by T-Mobile for $1.3 BILLION…Ryan is a 25% stakeholder!
Gwenyth Paltrow’s WEIRDEST WELLNESS remedy she’s tried is “ozone therapy” RECTALLY…but she is getting serious BACKLASH from experts and fans after she revealed her daily routine consists of fasting, bone broth, vegetables, IVs, and an hour of exercise
Wanna see Drake and 21 Savage??? Ticket prices are already over $1,000! But he’s bringing a rotating 360-degree STAGE!
Paris Hilton made her surrogate watch episodes of “The Simple Life” while she was pregnant with Paris’ baby for a very SWEET REASON!
The Farrelly Brothers (“Dumb & Dumber” and “There’s Something About Mary”) are working on a Christmas comedy with Jack Black called “Dear Santa” all about a kid who tries two write a letter to Santa, but accidentally WRITES TO SATAN instead.
Meryl Streep plays a TALKING WHALE on the new Apple TV series “Extrapolations”