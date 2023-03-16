bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/16/23)

ryan reynolds mint
  • Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile acquired by T-Mobile for $1.3 BILLION…Ryan is a 25% stakeholder!
  • Gwenyth Paltrow’s WEIRDEST WELLNESS remedy she’s tried is  “ozone therapy” RECTALLY…but she is getting serious BACKLASH from experts and fans after she revealed her daily routine consists of fasting, bone broth, vegetables, IVs, and an hour of exercise
  • BTS’ record label can NOT GUARANTEE they’ll be back in 2025
  • Wanna see Drake and 21 Savage??? Ticket prices are already over $1,000! But he’s bringing a rotating 360-degree STAGE!
  • Paris Hilton made her surrogate watch episodes of “The Simple Life” while she was pregnant with Paris’ baby for a very SWEET REASON!
  • The Farrelly Brothers (“Dumb & Dumber” and “There’s Something About Mary”) are working on a Christmas comedy with Jack Black called “Dear Santa” all about a kid who tries two write a letter to Santa, but accidentally WRITES TO SATAN instead.
  •  Meryl Streep plays a TALKING WHALE on the new Apple TV series “Extrapolations”
  •  Kendall Jenner went TOPLESS for Calvin Klein
  • Noted marijuana aficionado Seth Rogen SHOCKED  to learn Kevin Smith quit SMOKING WEED
  • Yusuf/Cat Stevens is back with a brand NEW ALBUM
  • PICS: Sweet pic of Diddy and all of his 7 kids!
  • PICS: Jamie Lee Curtis placed her Oscar right next to an interesting prop from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
  •  Drew Barrymore will HOST the 2023 “MTV Movie and TV Awards”
  • Somebody put together a video of famous people impersonating a celebrity . . . IN FRONT of the actual celebrity they’re impersonating