bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/17/21)

wendy williams
  • Did Wendy Williams accidentally burp and fart at the same time with talking about Kim and Kanye on her show????

  • PICS: New photo sparks rumors that Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom are already married!
  • The Bachelor’s cluelessness ABOUT RACE comes to a head in season finale….and Bachelor’s Rachael Kirkconnell says that even though “Bachelor” Matt dumped her, ” i truly believe he was the LOVE OF MY LIFE
  • PICS: Jared Leto is that you???? He went bald and wrinkled for his new movie “House of Gucci”
  • Cardi B says she almost farted when Megan Thee Stallion leg locked her onto her stomach and Seth Rogen’s response is killing Twitter

  • Elliot Page had TOP SURGERY and calls it “life-changing” and “life-saving.” Read the entire
  • Demi Lovato details the night she almost died from an overdose and being SEXUALLY ASSUALTED by her dealer
  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen’s son photobombed her while she was trying to take a topless pic
  • Shaq once had to leave a game because a trainer got ICYHOT too close to his groin, “My little guys started getting hot, like, really hot.”
  • PICS: Alicia Silverstone thinks Harry Styles was giving off some serious “Clueless” vibes at the “Grammys”
  •  A new report claims that Sharon Osbourne used RACIAL SLURS against Julie Chen, homophobic slurs against Sara Gilbert, and ethnic slurs against Leah Remini, who’s Italian

 

 

 

 

 

 

 