Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/17/21)

- Did Wendy Williams accidentally burp and fart at the same time with talking about Kim and Kanye on her show????
DID WENDY WILLIAMS JUST BURP N FART AT THE SAME TIME?? I- 😭😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/aXvbP9SZvw
- PICS: New photo sparks rumors that Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom are already married!
- The Bachelor’s cluelessness ABOUT RACE comes to a head in season finale….and Bachelor’s Rachael Kirkconnell says that even though “Bachelor” Matt dumped her, ” i truly believe he was the LOVE OF MY LIFE“
- PICS: Jared Leto is that you???? He went bald and wrinkled for his new movie “House of Gucci”
- Cardi B says she almost farted when Megan Thee Stallion leg locked her onto her stomach and Seth Rogen’s response is killing Twitter
As long as it wasn’t a WAF.
- Elliot Page had TOP SURGERY and calls it “life-changing” and “life-saving.” Read the entire
- Demi Lovato details the night she almost died from an overdose and being SEXUALLY ASSUALTED by her dealer
- PICS: Chrissy Teigen’s son photobombed her while she was trying to take a topless pic
- Shaq once had to leave a game because a trainer got ICYHOT too close to his groin, “My little guys started getting hot, like, really hot.”
- PICS: Alicia Silverstone thinks Harry Styles was giving off some serious “Clueless” vibes at the “Grammys”
- A new report claims that Sharon Osbourne used RACIAL SLURS against Julie Chen, homophobic slurs against Sara Gilbert, and ethnic slurs against Leah Remini, who’s Italian