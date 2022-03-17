Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/17/22)

- Kanye West’s Instagram suspended for 24 hours after he uses RACIAL SLURS to attack Trevor Noah after THIS SEGMENT [ALSO BELOW]….and Trevor responded to the attack in the most eloquent, compassionate way! ““You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it BREAKS MY HEART to see you like this. “
Unpacking the Kim-Kanye-Pete situation and the harassment many women face when trying to leave a relationship. pic.twitter.com/qF3cfiYL9R
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 16, 2022
- That wasn’t a “KIM” tattoo on Pete Davidson’s chest…Kim Kardashian told Ellen that Pete actually got her name BRANDED on him! [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
- Netflix may start CHARGING you more to share your password with users outside your home
- Britney Spears DELETED her Instagram????
- Netflix is bringing back “Servant of the People” . . . the show that made Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky A STAR before he was a politician
- Pregnant Rihanna says she’s going to be a “PYSCHO” MOM
- Ryan Reynolds made a “SAFETY VIDEO” for British Airways, because their flights now carry his Aviation Gin
- “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will END on May 26th after 19 seasons
- VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson says she wouldn’t have given Colin Jost a chance back in high school
- Daniel Radcliffe LEARNED the accordion to play Weird Al in the biopic
- Jack White CLAIMS he can recognize any Beatles song from a one-second clip
- Interesting facts about this year’s Oscars include: The TOTAL COST of the ceremony is $42.9 million and the estimated value of one of those 24-karat gold-plated statues is $400
- PICS: Paul Wesley from “The Vampire Diaries” was recently cast as Captain Kirk and by sheer coincidence, he also recently found himself seated next to William Shatner on a flight
- VIDEO: Tia Mowry’s son’s reaction when he learned he was accepted to the “school of his dreams” was priceless
- Chris Pratt’s CELEBRITY TWIN is . . . Jennifer Lopez???