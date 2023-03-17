bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/17/23)

ben jlo
  • Ben Affleck finally reveals what he ACTUALLY SAID to Jennifer Lopez at Grammys, “I leaned into her and I was like: ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor'”
  • Taylor Swift just released 4 NEW TRACKS in honor of “The Eras Tour”… 3 of them are “Taylor’s Versions” of previously released songs and the 4th fourth IS a brand new track.  It’s called “All of The Girls You Loved Before”
  • The new episode of South Park ‘Deep Learning’ was WRITTEN by ChatGPT
  • VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson is getting praised for how she handled mispronouncing two of her guests names!
  • Snoop Dogg welcomed to Scotland with BAGPIPE rendition of ‘Still D.R.E.’
  • Dad hum country song to himself at TSA pre-check in Nashville and Morgan Wallen JOINS IN 
  • ‘Family Feud’ contestant charged with MURDERING his wife; joked about marriage on game show
  • Disney just introduced the closest thing to a REAL LIGHT SABER we’ll ever have!

  • Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott filed to LEGALLY CHANGE their son’s name from Wolf Jacques to Aire Webster
  • VIDEO: Billie Eilish is in Danny Glover’s new series, “Swarm”, and people are loving her creepy acting!
  • “Stranger Things”  Noah Schnapp came out with a DELIVERY ONLY CHICKEN restaurant called TenderFix
  • PICS: Megan Thee Stallion makeup free and absolutely stunning
  • VIDEO: Kevin Jonas almost fell onstage . . . and Joe wanted to make sure we all saw it
  • Chrissy Teigen said she was EXCITED about getting a C-section with her daughter Esti and was taking photos during the surgery
  • VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson helped Al Roker do the weather on yesterday’s “Today” show

 