Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/17/23)

- Taylor Swift just released 4 NEW TRACKS in honor of “The Eras Tour”… 3 of them are “Taylor’s Versions” of previously released songs and the 4th fourth IS a brand new track. It’s called “All of The Girls You Loved Before”
- The new episode of South Park ‘Deep Learning’ was WRITTEN by ChatGPT
- VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson is getting praised for how she handled mispronouncing two of her guests names!
- Dad hum country song to himself at TSA pre-check in Nashville and Morgan Wallen JOINS IN
- ‘Family Feud’ contestant charged with MURDERING his wife; joked about marriage on game show
- Disney just introduced the closest thing to a REAL LIGHT SABER we’ll ever have!
And the official lightsaber comes out! pic.twitter.com/yLvq3L6Imn
— Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) March 10, 2023
- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott filed to LEGALLY CHANGE their son’s name from Wolf Jacques to Aire Webster
- VIDEO: Billie Eilish is in Danny Glover’s new series, “Swarm”, and people are loving her creepy acting!
- “Stranger Things” Noah Schnapp came out with a DELIVERY ONLY CHICKEN restaurant called TenderFix
- PICS: Megan Thee Stallion makeup free and absolutely stunning
- VIDEO: Kevin Jonas almost fell onstage . . . and Joe wanted to make sure we all saw it
- Chrissy Teigen said she was EXCITED about getting a C-section with her daughter Esti and was taking photos during the surgery
- VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson helped Al Roker do the weather on yesterday’s “Today” show