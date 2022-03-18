Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/18/22)

- Rihanna shopping at Target for baby clothes! The billionaire is sparking rumors ITS A GIRL after she bought a $18 dress!
@popbase
#rihanna shopping at Target for baby clothes, seemingly including a dress. #fyp #foryou #popculture
- The MOST VIRAL MOMENT of March Madness so far is definitely this Indiana cheerleader saving the game!
"THE CHEERLEADER SAVES THE DAY!"
When hope was lost, a hero emerged. pic.twitter.com/8fjEydjr2j
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022
- Pete Davidson no longer GOING TO SPACE …Blue Origin flight delayed, he can no longer make it
- Justin Bieber had to pause a show in Denver Wednesday night, after an ELECTRICAL FIRE knocked out the power. After 30 minutes he continued the show, but without his stage lights, lasers, and huge video screen….and used the moment to discuss Hailey’s medical scare! VIDEO HERE
- Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis EXCEEDED THEIR GOAL of $30 million for their Stand With Ukraine fundraising campaign
- Amy Schumer admits that naming her son “Gene Attell”, which sounds like “Genital”, was a BAD IDEA! They ended up renaming him Gene David.
- Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a 9-minute VIDEO to the Russian people, and the Russian soldiers in Ukraine . . . trying to tell them the “truth” about the war! He even used the example of his own father, who was a Nazi in the Second World War.
- Meghan Markle is launching her first Spotify PODCAST series this summer…maybe she should listen to the Brooke & Jeffrey Podcast for some tips?
- Amazon BOUGHT MGM movie studio for $8.5 billion
- Danny Trejo served up St. Patrick’s Day DONUTS and corned beef TACOS
- Ed Sheeran teases MYSTERY PROJECT that he says is “more of a curveball” . . . could this be a metal COLLABORATION with Cradle of Filth?
- Courteney Cox has already received THE SCRIPT for “Scream 6”
- Nerdist is asking Would every HBO show be BETTER if Guy Fieri was in it?
- YouTube musician Alex Melton took Hanson’s “MMMBop” . . . and made it into an EMO SONG
- There’s an ANIMATED PLAY-DOH movie in the works!
- A list of the SADDEST CHARACTER DEATHS in movies and TV shows includes: Glenn on “The Walking Dead”. . . Ellie in “Up”. . . and Marley in “Marley and Me”
- The three MOST AWARD NOMINATED movies in history are “The King’s Speech” with 45 nominations and 15 wins . . . “La La Land” with 43 nominations and 25 wins . . . and “The Shape of Water” with 43 nominations and 12 wins