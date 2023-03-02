Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/2/23)

LOS ANGELES – JUL 22: Travis Scott arrives for the ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, CA
NYPD looks to talk to Travis Scott after ASSAULT at Manhattan nightclub..and the VIDEO of moments leading up to alleged assault are intense
Justin Bieber CANCELLED the entirety of his Justice World Tour…including Europe, Australia, and even dates in the U.S. that were previously postponed to 2024…here’s Hailey Bieber’s 29th birthday TRIBUTE to Justin
VIDEO: Watch Ben Affleck maneuver his car out of a really tight parking spot
Blink 182’s lead singer Tom DeLonge announced they’ve POSTPONED the first leg of their new tour because of Travis Barker’s finger injury
Jena Malone reveals she was sexually assaulted by “someone I had WORKED WITH” while filming the final “Hunger Games” in 2015
VIDEO: Lizzo is pumping up crowds in Germany by singing “Du Hast” by Rammstein
“Rolling Stone” published a story claiming that The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series “The Idol” is a complete MESS behind the scenes…so he responded with a CLIP from the show where he calling them irrelevant
Ed Sheeran opens up about his wife being diagnosed with a TUMOR during her pregnancy
Priscilla Presley will VOICE HERSELF on the animated series “Agent Elvis” . . . in which Elvis Presley is a secret government agent voiced by Matthew McConaughey. The show hits Netflix on March 17th.
“Stranger Things” is getting an OFFICIAL PLAY in London later this year. It takes place in 1959 in Hawkins, and will include young versions of characters Jim Hopper, Bob Newby, Joyce Maldonado, and Henry Creel (Vecna)
64 year old Madonna might be DATING her 29 year old boxing coach!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been asked to VACATE their British residence, Frogmore Cottage…and King Charles plans to give the home to his alleged sex offending brother, Prince Andrew
Noah Schnapp from “Stranger Things” plays the BAD GUY in the new thriller “The Tutor”