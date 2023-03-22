Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/22/23)

- Seattle or London? U.S. Beyoncé fans are opting to FLY TO EUROPE to see her there because tickets prices are so much cheaper then can pay for the flight AND the concert for the same price just the concert costs in the States!
- Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky getting BACKLASH after shoving their kids face in a cake for their 9th birthday! Is the prank really “violent”???
- NSFW VIDEO: Tekashi 6ix9ine severely BEATEN by several men inside Florida gym 5 years after he testified against gang members and Cardi B
- The Weeknd is recognized by Guinness World Records as the MOST POPULAR ARTIST in the world
- “Succession” actor’s interview interrupted by Brian Cox aka Logan Roy ‘SCREAMING’ at photographers and it’s super meta!
Fisher Stevens interview interrupted by Brian Cox yelling at the #Succession Season 4 premiere pic.twitter.com/GAyBSmNN2r
- In a new “Rolling Stone” COVER STORY, Ed Sheeran talks about quitting hard liquor, battling an eating disorder, and having suicidal thoughts
- Here’s what happened after DAY ONE of Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial!
- Nick Lachey has been ordered to attend ANGER MANAGEMENT AND Alcoholics Anonymous, after he angrily confronted a photographer last year
- Tom Cruise will take NO PART in daughter Suri’s college search!
- Tom Hanks will be Harvard’s 2023 commencement SPEAKER
- Paris Hilton says she INVENTED “pretending to be a dumb blonde”
- Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are HEADLINING Lollapalooza in August
- Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement to do a movie with Jamie Foxx…and the IMMEDIATELY QUITTING acting again!
- Guy Fieri says he doesn’t own a single BOWLING SHIRT anymore
- Dana Carvey said “Wayne’s World 3” could be HAPPENING, “Maybe we’ll do it in puppets. I’m not sure . . . I’m always game. Love Mike Myers. Just a brilliant guy.”
- Lucy Liu still has the NUDE PHOTOS she took of Drew Barrymore in her “Charlie’s Angels” dressing room
- VIDEO: There’s a new slasher movie called “Poundcake” where all the victims are straight white men
- “Ferris Bueller” co-stars Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck REUNITED at the “Succession” premiere
- PICS: Bindi Irwin shares adorable photo of Grace Warrior head of her 2nd birthday and you are invited to her party!
- Ashley Graham is hosting an HGTV COMPETITION series called “Barbie’s Dreamhouse Challenge”
- PICS: Keke Palmer says motherhood is her, quote, “greatest gig of all.”