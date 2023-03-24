bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/24/23)

sofia coppola
  • Sofia Coppola’s daughter hailed as a ‘filmmaking genius’ for her viral TikTok where she was grounded after trying to CHARTER A HELICOPTER with her dad’s credit card and didn’t know the difference between garlic and an onion!

  • Selena Gomez calls for Hailey Bieber feud to end after DEATH THREATS were sent
  • Rapper Rick Ross thanks neighbors for helping return his WANDERING BUFFALO
  • J Cole admits he started smoking when he was just 6 YEARS OLD!
  •  A rescue cat named Pedro Pascal was adopted ONE DAY after going viral
  • Ben Affleck and Matt Damon survived the start of their acting careers by opening a JOINT BANK ACCOUNT
  •  Sheryl Lee Ralph from “Abbott Elementary” says a “famous TV judge” SEXUALLY ASSUALTED her once, “This man walked in, grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around and rammed his nasty-ass tongue down my throat” …she said it wasn’t Judge Mathis
  • DANG  Halle Bailey sometimes spent 13 HOURS in the water filming “The Little Mermaid”
  • VIDEO: Elton John just learned the inspiration behind “Rocket Man”
  • VIDEO: Here’s Stanley Tucci’s recipe for pasta for breakfast
  • Halle Berry goes Behind the Tweets

 