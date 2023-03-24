Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/24/23)

this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG
- Selena Gomez calls for Hailey Bieber feud to end after DEATH THREATS were sent
- Rapper Rick Ross thanks neighbors for helping return his WANDERING BUFFALO
- A rescue cat named Pedro Pascal was adopted ONE DAY after going viral
- Ben Affleck and Matt Damon survived the start of their acting careers by opening a JOINT BANK ACCOUNT
- Sheryl Lee Ralph from “Abbott Elementary” says a “famous TV judge” SEXUALLY ASSUALTED her once, “This man walked in, grabbed me by the back of my neck, turned me around and rammed his nasty-ass tongue down my throat” …she said it wasn’t Judge Mathis
- DANG Halle Bailey sometimes spent 13 HOURS in the water filming “The Little Mermaid”
- VIDEO: Elton John just learned the inspiration behind “Rocket Man”
- VIDEO: Here’s Stanley Tucci’s recipe for pasta for breakfast
- Halle Berry goes Behind the Tweets
You guys made me feel so good when I got on Twitter … so I thought I’d have a little fun. 😉 pic.twitter.com/FaGpOEyrnU
