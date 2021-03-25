Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/25/21)

- Chrissy Teigen QUIT TWITTER last night! She said she had been “deeply bruised” by trolls and made the decision because, “This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”
- PICS: Kim Kardashian builds insane town in her backyard for her kids to play in complete with KKW Beauty store, a Starbucks, a Lego castle and an ATM machine
- Jay Leno is sorry for DECADES of jokes targeted at Asians over the years. He said his attitude was often “Screw ’em if they can’t take a joke” . . . but at the same time, in his heart he always knew that they were wrong.
- Madonna once PHOTOSHOPPED her face onto someone else’s body….and it wasn’t a joke!
When Madonna photoshops her face onto your body (never thought that’d be a sentence I’d say) #ohno #madonna
- Miley Cyrus wrote an “OPEN LETTER” to Hannah Montana, on the 15th anniversary of her debut
- VIDEO: Sara Gilbert’s 1st girl kiss was . . . Drew Barrymore
- ‘Glee’ cast to REUNITE at GLAAD Media Awards to honor Naya Rivera’s character
- Here are the WORST ACCENTS done by actors in movies…Keanu Reeves in “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”, Brad Pitt in “Snatch”, and Kristen Stewart in “Snow White and the Huntsman” are on top!
- A list of actors who had to FIGHT HARD to get their roles…including Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born” . . . Aaron Paul on “Breaking Bad” . . . and Patrick Swayze in “Ghost”