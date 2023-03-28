bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/28/23)

elon grimes
  • Grimes says her daughter Exa Dark Sideræl has a NEW NAME….it’s “‘Y or Why or ‘?’” now… and posted a RARE PIC of her 2nd born baby who has lime green hair to match her mom

  • Emily Ratajkowski ‘BEGGING’ for Olivia Wilde’s forgiveness after Harry Styles PDA
  • Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s “Rainbowland” is a song about setting aside “judgment and fear” and letting people be “free to be exactly who [they] are”…but one Wisconsin school says it’s TOO CONTROVERSIAL 
  • Nic Cage says he has “MIXED EMOTIONS” about Keanu Reeves because he “kicked his [butt] at billiards one night.”
  • Hugh Grant says movie sets ‘are so weird now’ as actors no longer GET DRUNK AND “FALL IN LOVE with each other” because of mobile phones: ‘It’s so sad’
  • The two BEST CHARACTERS in the Mario Universe are: Yoshi….and Luigi????? Mario is only 3rd!
  • Questlove will direct a LIVE ACTION “Aristocats” for Disney
  • Shaq posted a dramatic VIDEO of himself using a weight machine at the gym . . .just over a week after he underwent hip surgery.
  • Busy Phillipps WON THE INTERNET with her insta poking fun at Gwyneth Paltrow’s SKI TRIAL where she said, “Well, we lost a half day of skiing”
  • PICS: Shawn Mendes really should have used more sunscreen on his recent trip to Mexico
  • Rachel McAdams said she’d be open to having a CAMEO in the “Mean Girls” musical if Tina Fey asks

 