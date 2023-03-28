Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/28/23)

- Grimes says her daughter Exa Dark Sideræl has a NEW NAME….it’s “‘Y or Why or ‘?’” now… and posted a RARE PIC of her 2nd born baby who has lime green hair to match her mom
She's Y now, or "Why?" or just "?" (But the government won't recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such.
— 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) March 23, 2023
- Emily Ratajkowski ‘BEGGING’ for Olivia Wilde’s forgiveness after Harry Styles PDA
- Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s “Rainbowland” is a song about setting aside “judgment and fear” and letting people be “free to be exactly who [they] are”…but one Wisconsin school says it’s TOO CONTROVERSIAL
- Nic Cage says he has “MIXED EMOTIONS” about Keanu Reeves because he “kicked his [butt] at billiards one night.”
- Hugh Grant says movie sets ‘are so weird now’ as actors no longer GET DRUNK AND “FALL IN LOVE with each other” because of mobile phones: ‘It’s so sad’
- The two BEST CHARACTERS in the Mario Universe are: Yoshi….and Luigi????? Mario is only 3rd!
- Questlove will direct a LIVE ACTION “Aristocats” for Disney
- Shaq posted a dramatic VIDEO of himself using a weight machine at the gym . . .just over a week after he underwent hip surgery.
- Busy Phillipps WON THE INTERNET with her insta poking fun at Gwyneth Paltrow’s SKI TRIAL where she said, “Well, we lost a half day of skiing”
- PICS: Shawn Mendes really should have used more sunscreen on his recent trip to Mexico
- Rachel McAdams said she’d be open to having a CAMEO in the “Mean Girls” musical if Tina Fey asks