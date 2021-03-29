Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/29/21)

- Lil Nas X seduces Satan in his new music video [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]….and then he announces he’s releasing a line of Nike’s that include a DROP OF HUMAN BLOOD in the ink. The problem? Nike has NO IDEA what he’s talk about!
Lindsay Lohan has a new single, and she's SELLING IT as an NFT….and The Weeknd might be doing the SAME NFT THING
- The SEXIEST BALD MAN in the World is…Prince William??!? And Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson definitely has something to say about that…
How in the cinnamon toast f*ck does this happen – when Larry David clearly has a pulse?!?!#demandingrecount ☑️😊 https://t.co/ztO6ND4vk9
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 27, 2021
- VIDEO: Did Pat Sajak mean that???? A woman asked for a “D”, and Pat said, “She wants a ‘D’, and she’s gonna get one.”
- NAACP IMAGE AWARDS: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis win for ‘Ma Rainey’ as Eddie Murphy, Stacey Abrams Honored
- Tiger King UPDATE: Joe Exotic is GETTING DIVORCED and Jeff Lowe thinks someone POISONED HIM
- PICS: Justin Bieber got a peach tattoo on his neck . . . and his mother commented, “Don’t you have enough yet?”
- Christina Aguilera, Mýa and Missy Elliott CELEBRATE 20th ANNIVERSARY of their ‘Lady Marmalade’ collab
- Lots of BABIES! Emma Stone gave birth to her FIRST CHILD. Bindi Irwin had a BABY GIRL Grace Warrior Irwin Powell . And Hilary Duff just had her third
- Thieves hit some storage units belonging to Beyoncé and stole $1 MILLION worth of stuff