Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/29/23)

LOS ANGELES – NOV 11: Reese Witherspoon at the “Truth Be Told” Premiere Screening at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on November 11, 2019 in Beverly Hills, CA
- CRAZY RUMOR is circulating that Reese Witherspoon is DATING Tom Brady?!?! Here’s the TWEET that started it all! Do you think it’s true????
- PICS: Kourtney Kardashian created instant OUTRAGE by posting a pic of plates of food on the bathroom floor and a chicken sandwich on the toilet
- Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion will HEADLINE the L.A. Pride in the Park festival in June
- VIDEO: Justin Timberlake taps into his boyband roots in new Trolls 3 TRAILER with Anna Kendrick!
- “The White Lotus” is heading to THAILAND for Season 3
- Mariah Carey JUMPED off a yacht on her 54th birthday…and then saw a SHARK (BTW she doesn’t have “birthdays” she has “ANNIVERSARIES“)
- Keanu Reeves only says 380 WORDS in “John Wick: Chapter 4”. The director says, “Mr. Reeves stripped out roughly half the dialogue written for his character in the initial script.”
- “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker will direct a “slave reenactment COMEDY” from Kendrick Lamar
- Ben Affleck GUSHES about his wife Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of “Air”, “You’re wonderful, good, kind, magnificent and I love you”
- A radio DJ claims Mike Meyers had him FIRED from a movie set because he made eye contact with the star….Meyers people say it’s total bogus
- “The X-Files” is getting REBOOTED by Ryan Coogler, the director of “Creed” and the “Black Panther” movies.
- VIDEO: An Instagram page posted that it was the 10-year anniversary of Mac Miller and Ariana Grande’s song “The Way” . . . and Ariana commented, “I love you.”
- Check out the trailer for the new Disney / Pixar movie “Elemental”