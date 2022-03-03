Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/3/22)

LOS ANGELES – FEB 08: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian arrives to the Grammy Awards 2015 on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA
Kim Kardashian is finally LEGALLY SINGLE thanks to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran
And the first thing Kanye West does after the news…release a MUSIC VIDEO that depicts disturbingly depicts him BURYING a cartoon man resembling Davidson alive
Ye’s new Kim-look-a-like girlfriend, Chaney Jones, calls Kanye “MY LOVE” after rapper reposts pic of them together
Serena Williams tells New York Times to DO BETTER after they use picture of sister Venus in story about Serena! “Even I am overlooked”
Pat Sajak wants everyone to STOP MOCKING those “Wheel of Fortune” contestants who went viral this week for epically failing to solve a puzzle…and reading the post, we feel bad too
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting BABY #2! Their first is 1 years old
Billie Eilish remembers the level of fame where she needed security, but was TOO POOR to afford it!
VIDEO: Melinda Gates opened up about her divorce from Bill Gates for the first time, “There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had.”