Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/3/22)

LOS ANGELES – FEB 08: Kanye West & Kim Kardashian arrives to the Grammy Awards 2015 on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, CA
  • Kim Kardashian is finally LEGALLY SINGLE thanks to Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran
  • And the first thing Kanye West does after the news…release a MUSIC VIDEO that depicts disturbingly depicts him BURYING a cartoon man resembling Davidson alive
  • Ye’s new Kim-look-a-like girlfriend, Chaney Jones, calls Kanye “MY LOVE” after rapper reposts pic of them together
  • Serena Williams tells New York Times to DO BETTER after they use picture of sister Venus in story about Serena! “Even I am overlooked”
  • Pat Sajak wants everyone to STOP MOCKING those “Wheel of Fortune” contestants who went viral this week for epically failing to solve a puzzle…and reading the post, we feel bad too
  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting BABY #2! Their first is 1 years old
  • Billie Eilish remembers the level of fame where she needed security, but was TOO POOR to afford it!
  • VIDEO: Melinda Gates opened up about her divorce from Bill Gates for the first time, “There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy, and I couldn’t trust what we had.”
  • Jennifer Hudson is getting a DAYTIME TALK SHOW
  • “So You Think You Can Dance” is COMING BACK to Fox this summer after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic
  • Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson reportedly “didn’t get a FAIR SHAKE” thanks to management being so heavily involved
  • Taylor Swift sent Avril Lavigne FLOWERS to congratulate her on her new album
  • Marilyn Manson is SUING Evan Rachel Wood for defamation, over her claims that he abused her when they dated a decade ago.  Evan’s documentary on the subject, “Phoenix Rising”, hits HBO this month
  • PICS: Kris Jenner surprised Khloe Kardashian by taking  her to brunch with Martha Stewart
  • VIDEO: Brad Pitt has one of those action/comedy/thriller movies coming out this summer.  It’s called “Bullet Train”, and the trailer dropped yesterday