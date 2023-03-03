bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/3/23)

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey at the 90th Annual Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, USA on March 4, 2018.
  • VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey & his wife, Camila Alves, on flight that FELL 4,000 FEET! She shared the ‘chaos’ after severe turblance that sent 7 people to the hospital!
  • Person hired to promote “Scream 6” causes panic and a FLOOD of 911 CALLS when resident’s don’t realize it’s a marketing stunt! [SCROLL TO BOTTOM FOR FULL VIDEO]
  • VIDEO: “I need a hug too”, Lizzo hugs crying fan in Milan crowd & the video is amazing
  • Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Quinta Brunson, Megan Rapinoe, and Phoebe Bridgers are among “Time” magazine’s WOMEN OF THE YEAR
  • PICS: Bruce Willis was spotted for the first time since his dementia diagnosis
  • WHAT? Did someone POISON Heidi Klum’s dogs?
  • Lady Gaga is done with RELATIONSHIPS, ‘I want to live a life of solitude’
  • Elton John, Adele, Harry Styles and more have all TURNED DOWN the off to play at King Charles’ Coronation is May 6th…now it’s a full on STRUGGLE to find someone!
  • Willem Dafoe got SLAPPED 20 times by Emma Stone while filming their upcoming movie “And”
  • VIDEO: Selena Gomez went fishing with her fam and her catch is the most liked fish on Insta!
  • 15 Times TV Shows actually SAVED SOMEONE’S LIFE….or ruined it
  • Ticketmaster SUSPENDED ticket sales for Suga from BTS due to high demand during the first presale round
  •  Katherine Schwarzenegger wants all you moms to know that”You can lean on people, you can ENLIST HELP from others and [be] okay with that.”
  • Rebel Wilson said before they shot “Bridesmaids” in 2011, Kristen Wiig took all the ladies for a night out at a STRIP CLUB
  • The first trailer for the new “Haunted Mansion”, a NEW MOVIE based on the Disney ride, is out featuring Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, and LaKeith Stanfield