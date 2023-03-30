Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/30/23)

Jeremy Renner at the World premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ held at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, USA on April 22, 2019.
Bad Bunny’s first onscreen kiss in an upcoming movie called “Cassandro” is with a man and he had NO PROBLEMS with it, “I think it was very cool . . . I didn’t feel uncomfortable.”
Jeremy Renner listed everything he broke when a 14,000 lb SNOWPLOW RAN OVER HIM including a broken FACE and eye socket, eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken right knee, left tibia, both ankles, collarbone, jaw, and right shoulder. He also suffered a collapsed lung, and his liver was pierced by a rib bone. His interview with Diane Sawyer will air NEXT WEEK.
VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi surprises British Airways passengers by becoming ‘air hostess’ & serenading them mid flight!
A 7-Year-Old Taylor Swift fan wrote a letter & gave it to Taylor’s bodyguards at her Vegas concert…and Taylor RESPONDED