Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/30/23)

Jeremy Renner at the World premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ held at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles, USA on April 22, 2019.
  • Bad Bunny’s first onscreen kiss in an upcoming movie called “Cassandro” is with a man and he had NO PROBLEMS with it, “I think it was very cool . . . I didn’t feel uncomfortable.”
  • Jeremy Renner listed everything he broke when a 14,000 lb SNOWPLOW RAN OVER HIM including a broken FACE and eye socket, eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken right knee, left tibia, both ankles, collarbone, jaw, and right shoulder.  He also suffered a collapsed lung, and his liver was pierced by a rib bone. His interview with Diane Sawyer will air NEXT WEEK.
  • VIDEO: Lewis Capaldi surprises British Airways passengers by becoming ‘air hostess’ & serenading them mid flight!
  • A 7-Year-Old Taylor Swift fan wrote a letter & gave it to Taylor’s bodyguards at her Vegas concert…and Taylor RESPONDED
  • Kelly Ripa worked out of a JANITOR’S CLOSET for years on Live
  • VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian claps back at troll who asks if she misses her old face!
  • Keanu Reeves gave the “John Wick: Chapter 4” STUNT TEAM custom, tailor-made shirts.  Each depicted the number of times the person “died” throughout the movie.  For some it was over 20 times.
  • PICS: JoJo Siwa keeps pretending to be pregnant on social media and people are not here for it
  • Keanu Reeves was almost CASEY REEVES saying he was told to change his name when he first started acting because it was ‘too ethnic’
  • Ed Sheeran reveals his battle with an EATING DISORDER saying the revelation makes him ‘mad uncomfortable,’ but he says ‘so many [men] do the same thing and hide it’
  • VIDEO: Owen Wilson had a lifetime all-access pass given to him by the Rolling Stones…but it was REVOKED after one show!
  • Jennifer Aniston on people finding “Friends” OFFENSIVE now,  “I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now.”
  • Ron Howard recalls watching daughter Bryce Dallas Howard perform NUDE in “bold” college play saying, “It was a complete assault on a father’s psyche”
  • VIDEO: Chris Hemsworth and the boys taking a ride on the beach
  • Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” has a ridiculously STACKED CAST including Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton and Adrien Brody