bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/31/21)

LOS ANGELES - JUL 22: Britney Spears at the "Once Upon a Time i
LOS ANGELES – JUL 22: Britney Spears at the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX on July 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears didn’t watch the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary but says, “From what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in . . . I cried for two weeks and well . . . I still cry sometimes!!!!”

  • VIDEO: Michael Strahan posted a video of himself getting the gap in his teeth fixed….is it just an April Fool’s Day prank????

  • On Sunday morning at 2:00 A.M., a NAKED MAN tried to swim in Kendall Jenner’s pool
  • VIDEO: Quavo and Saweetie got into a physical altercation on an elevator before their breakup last year, and it was caught on video
  • PICS: Ariana Grande announced that she’s TAKING OVER for Nick Jonas on “The Voice” next season
  • BTS make a powerful statement AGAINST RACISM as they denounce anti-Asian attacks: ‘We feel grief and anger’
  • Drew Barrymore is really trying to become A BRAND, she’s launching a new lifestyle magazine called “Drew”
  •   “Game of Thrones” is being turned into a BROADWAY SHOW
  • VIDEO: The Weeknd released the video for “Try Me”
  • VIDEO: Travis Barker helped his daughter do a makeup tutorial, and it’s actually kind of sweet
  • VIDEO: Milla Jovovich and her daughter imitating each other is instantly relatable
  • “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah has been arrested for allegedly SCAMMING OLD PEOPLE
  • BIRTHDAY CAKE flavored Fruity Pebbles are coming out for the cereal’s 50th anniversary
  • The Tina Turner documentary “Tina” debuted to 1.1 million VIEWERS, the most for an HBO doc since “Finding Neverland” in 2019
  • VIDEO: This looks so scary! Check out the trailer for “Spiral: From the Book of Saw”, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson
  • Actor and comedian David Ury giving us a dramatic readings of the “Friends” theme song