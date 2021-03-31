Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/31/21)

LOS ANGELES – JUL 22: Britney Spears at the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater IMAX on July 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

Britney Spears breaks her silence on the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary about her:

“I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well.. I still cry sometimes" pic.twitter.com/SQWtfxRiKz

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 31, 2021