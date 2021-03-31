Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/31/21)

- VIDEO: Britney Spears didn’t watch the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary but says, “From what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in . . . I cried for two weeks and well . . . I still cry sometimes!!!!”
Britney Spears breaks her silence on the 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary about her:
“I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well.. I still cry sometimes" pic.twitter.com/SQWtfxRiKz
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 31, 2021
- VIDEO: Michael Strahan posted a video of himself getting the gap in his teeth fixed….is it just an April Fool’s Day prank????
I did it. #GoodbyeGap pic.twitter.com/0Z5ZcK925c
— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) March 30, 2021
- On Sunday morning at 2:00 A.M., a NAKED MAN tried to swim in Kendall Jenner’s pool
- VIDEO: Quavo and Saweetie got into a physical altercation on an elevator before their breakup last year, and it was caught on video
- PICS: Ariana Grande announced that she’s TAKING OVER for Nick Jonas on “The Voice” next season
- BTS make a powerful statement AGAINST RACISM as they denounce anti-Asian attacks: ‘We feel grief and anger’
- Drew Barrymore is really trying to become A BRAND, she’s launching a new lifestyle magazine called “Drew”
- “Game of Thrones” is being turned into a BROADWAY SHOW
- VIDEO: The Weeknd released the video for “Try Me”
- VIDEO: Travis Barker helped his daughter do a makeup tutorial, and it’s actually kind of sweet
- VIDEO: Milla Jovovich and her daughter imitating each other is instantly relatable
- “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah has been arrested for allegedly SCAMMING OLD PEOPLE
- BIRTHDAY CAKE flavored Fruity Pebbles are coming out for the cereal’s 50th anniversary
- The Tina Turner documentary “Tina” debuted to 1.1 million VIEWERS, the most for an HBO doc since “Finding Neverland” in 2019
- VIDEO: This looks so scary! Check out the trailer for “Spiral: From the Book of Saw”, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson
- Actor and comedian David Ury giving us a dramatic readings of the “Friends” theme song