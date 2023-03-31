Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/31/23)

- Jury sides with Gwyneth Paltrow AWARDING HER $1 & she whispered 4 PARTING WORDS to the man who sued her for the ski crash
- Did Reese Witherspoon get divorced because of the FAILURE of the streaming platform Quibi???
- Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son Zohar is in the ICU after FALLING OUT a fifth-story window at the beginning of the month
- VIDEO: A massive storm canceled Billie Eilish’s show in Mexico City …but before concert organizers could send the crowd home disappointed, Billie came out with Finneas to do a mini-set of acoustic songs
- VIDEO: Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at all the moving parts of Taylor Swift’s massive Eras Tour stage show
- Cardi B, Offset, and THEIR DAUGHTER Kulture will be part of “Baby Shark’s Big Movie”
- Lizzo’s Yitty brand is introducing “GENDER AFFIRMING shapewear for all gender identities.”
- Megan Thee Stallion threw out the first pitch for the Houston Astros home opener. It was just a bit outside
Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch in her hometown 🤩
🍿: White Sox-Astros
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/cSHKbGsqTN
— ESPN (@espn) March 30, 2023
- VIDEO: The strength coach for Texas Christina University is going viral for a speech he gave his players about CONSENT & everyone should hear it!
- You could be the proud owner of the MTV GONG! It’s expected to sell for $15,000!
- Spanish TV star causes uproar with SURROGATE BABY at 68
- VIDEO: 53 year old Julie Bowen explains flirty Harry Styles heart shaped concert sign that read, “Harry, I’m old but I know what I’m doing.” She says, “I think, like, he could do worse than me! I mean I’m not the youngest, but I think I could show him a good time.”
- Taron Egerton compared wearing a fake mustache in his new movie “Tetris” to CHILDBIRTH, “A bit like childbirth, I forgot. Yes, I am comparing wearing a fake mustache to childbirth. Don’t [at] me . . . It’s absolutely horrendous. I will never do it ever again. It doesn’t matter how much you pay me.”
- VIDEO: Gronk’s girlfriend posted a video of his beach football game with his former teammates Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Blaine Gabbert
- PICS: Little Mermaid Halle Bailey in a green bikini on her birthday!
- PICS: Vanessa Hudgens is in the Philippines to film a travel documentary and it’s sooooo gorgeous!
- Check out THE TRAILER for the HBO limited series “White House Plumbers” with Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. It’s about Watergate and it premieres May 1st