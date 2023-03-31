bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/31/23)

gwyneth trial
  • Jury sides with Gwyneth Paltrow AWARDING HER $1 & she whispered 4 PARTING WORDS to the man who sued her for the ski crash
  • Did Reese Witherspoon get divorced because of the FAILURE of the streaming platform Quibi???
  • Flo Rida’s 6-year-old son Zohar is in the ICU after FALLING OUT a fifth-story window at the beginning of the month
  • VIDEO: A massive storm canceled Billie Eilish’s show in Mexico City …but before concert organizers could send the crowd home disappointed, Billie came out with Finneas to do a mini-set of acoustic songs
  • VIDEO: Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at all the moving parts of Taylor Swift’s massive Eras Tour stage show
  • Cardi B, Offset, and THEIR DAUGHTER Kulture will be part of “Baby Shark’s Big Movie”
  • Lizzo’s Yitty brand is introducing “GENDER AFFIRMING shapewear for all gender identities.”
  • Megan Thee Stallion threw out the first pitch for the Houston Astros home opener.  It was just a bit outside

  • VIDEO: The strength coach for Texas Christina University is going viral for a speech he gave his players about CONSENT & everyone should hear it!
  • You could be the proud owner of the MTV GONG! It’s expected to sell for $15,000!
  • Spanish TV star causes uproar with SURROGATE BABY at 68
  • VIDEO: 53 year old Julie Bowen explains flirty Harry Styles heart shaped concert sign that read, “Harry, I’m old but I know what I’m doing.” She says,  “I think, like, he could do worse than me!  I mean I’m not the youngest, but I think I could show him a good time.”
  • Taron Egerton compared wearing a fake mustache in his new movie “Tetris” to CHILDBIRTH, “A bit like childbirth, I forgot.  Yes, I am comparing wearing a fake mustache to childbirth.  Don’t [at] me . . . It’s absolutely horrendous.  I will never do it ever again.  It doesn’t matter how much you pay me.”
  • VIDEO: Gronk’s girlfriend posted a video of his beach football game with his former teammates Tom Brady, Julian Edelman, and Blaine Gabbert
  • PICS: Little Mermaid Halle Bailey in a green bikini on her birthday!
  • PICS: Vanessa Hudgens is in the Philippines to film a travel documentary and it’s sooooo gorgeous!
  • Check out THE TRAILER for the HBO limited series “White House Plumbers” with Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.  It’s about Watergate and it premieres May 1st