bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/4/21)

LOS ANGELES – FEB 10: Kylie Jenner at the 61st Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA
  • MORE VIDEO: Just video of drunk Kylie Jenner ordering at a McDonald’s drive thru…that’s it. (and no, she wasn’t driving)

  • 2nd sibling SUES Mariah Carey…both take issue with claims of abuse in her memoir
  • VIDEO: Meghan Markle says that the Palace is  “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry….the Palace issues ‘HIGHLY UNUSUAL” statement over the bullying claims made by ex staffers!
  • Awkwafina did all the voice work for Disney’s new “Raya and the Last Dragon” in a TENT IN HER LIVING ROOM!
  • PICS: Megan Thee Stallion is ‘Thee Hot Girl’ in new Calvin Klein campaign
  • VIDEO: Chris Harrison speaks publicly for the first time since stepping aside as “Bachelor” host.
  • VIDEO: When Chris Evans was filming “Captain America” in 2010, a couple of his high school buddies acted as his “assistants”.  One of them was pretty much unimpressed with the whole thing
  • David Schwimmer says the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special will FINALLY TAPE in a little over a month
  • VIDEO: Ciara did the Cardi B “Up” Challenge on a yacht
  • PICS: Ludacris is now a licensed pilot
  • Machine Gun Kelly’s drummer was attacked, robbed, and HIT BY A CAR
  • A new study looked into Tweets by sports fans, and found that the sport with the ANGRIEST FANS on Twitter is . . . GOLF. On the flip-side, Boxing fans are the HAPPIEST.