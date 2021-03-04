Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/4/21)

- MORE VIDEO: Just video of drunk Kylie Jenner ordering at a McDonald’s drive thru…that’s it. (and no, she wasn’t driving)
kylie jenner at mc donalds: „ this is really big for me“ pic.twitter.com/LKYHJlAtN8
— tschernobylea (@tschernobylea) March 3, 2021
- 2nd sibling SUES Mariah Carey…both take issue with claims of abuse in her memoir
- VIDEO: Meghan Markle says that the Palace is “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry….the Palace issues ‘HIGHLY UNUSUAL” statement over the bullying claims made by ex staffers!
- Awkwafina did all the voice work for Disney’s new “Raya and the Last Dragon” in a TENT IN HER LIVING ROOM!
- PICS: Megan Thee Stallion is ‘Thee Hot Girl’ in new Calvin Klein campaign
- VIDEO: Chris Harrison speaks publicly for the first time since stepping aside as “Bachelor” host.
- VIDEO: When Chris Evans was filming “Captain America” in 2010, a couple of his high school buddies acted as his “assistants”. One of them was pretty much unimpressed with the whole thing
- David Schwimmer says the long-awaited “Friends” reunion special will FINALLY TAPE in a little over a month
- VIDEO: Ciara did the Cardi B “Up” Challenge on a yacht
- PICS: Ludacris is now a licensed pilot
- Machine Gun Kelly’s drummer was attacked, robbed, and HIT BY A CAR
- A new study looked into Tweets by sports fans, and found that the sport with the ANGRIEST FANS on Twitter is . . . GOLF. On the flip-side, Boxing fans are the HAPPIEST.