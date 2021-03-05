bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/5/21)

drake new video
  • SO MUCH NEW MUSIC!!!!!! Drake shares 3 new songs from his upcoming “Scary Hours 2” EP LISTEN HERE  [VIDEO BELOW]
  • Justin Bieber drops new “HOLD ON” single with video [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • LISTEN HERE to Maroon 5 and Megan Thee Stallion’s New Song “Beautiful Mistakes” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s new band “Silk Sonic” released their FIRST SONG and video! [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Bebe Rexha is a VAMPIRE in her new music video for “Sacrifice” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • Selena Gomez & DJ Snake share NEW SINGLE “Selfish Love” LISTEN HERE
  • MORE NEW MUSIC from Tyler, The Creator, Clever f. Juice Wrld & Post Malone and Saweetie f. Doja Cat LISTEN HERE FOR THOSE
  • HBO Max will offer a cheaper tier because CEO says “It turns out that most people on this planet are NOT WEALTHY” 
  • e.l.f. Cosmetics & Chipotle team up for new makeup collab that includes GUACAMOLE EYE SHADOW!
  • UNCENSORED VIDEO: Sarah Silverman fully apologizes for some pretty harsh jokes she made about Paris Hilton at the  2007 MTV Movie Awards…Paris Hilton ACCEPTED HER APOLOGY on her own podcast
  • Sofia Vergara is quietly HELPING SMALL BUSINESSES by working with a service that crowdfunds microloans for people and small businesses in need.  During the pandemic, they’ve raised more than $152 MILLION, helping more than 228,000 small business owners.
  •  BTS was named the TOP SELLING recording act in the world for 2020.  They were followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish