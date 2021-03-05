Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/5/21)

UNCENSORED VIDEO: Sarah Silverman fully apologizes for some pretty harsh jokes she made about Paris Hilton at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards…Paris Hilton ACCEPTED HER APOLOGY on her own podcast
Sofia Vergara is quietly HELPING SMALL BUSINESSES by working with a service that crowdfunds microloans for people and small businesses in need. During the pandemic, they’ve raised more than $152 MILLION, helping more than 228,000 small business owners.
BTS was named the TOP SELLING recording act in the world for 2020. They were followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish