Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/6/23)

- Chris Rock SHREDS Will Smith with Oscar slap jokes: ‘Everybody called him a b—- And who does he hit? me’ But some can’t get over the INACCURATE joke he made about Will Smith being a shark! [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- Cardi B loves the FACE TATTOO she got in honor of her son Wave
I love my face tatt❤️ pic.twitter.com/OwrHz6LErr
— Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 3, 2023
- Jake Gyllenhaal delivers WILDEST KNOCKOUT of UFC 285…but it was all fake! He was just filming for the “Road House” remake…he looks RIPPED though!
- PICS: Pete Davidson was involved in a minor accident in which his car jumped a curb and hit a house
- VIDEO: Bruce Willis’ wife Emma wants the paparazzi to leave her husband alone when he’s out in public, “Please don’t be yelling at my husband asking him how he’s doing or whatever; the woohoo-ing and the yippee ki yays . . . Give him his space.”
- Steven Spielberg has his own UFO THEORY, “What if it’s us, 500,000 years in the future?”
- Paris Hilton opens up about her SEX TAPE in new memoir, ‘He told me if I wouldn’t do it, he could easily find someone who would’
- VIDEO: Justin Bieber’s SURPRISE performance at the Rolling Loud music festival this weekend in L.A.
- Prince Harry apparently SUFFERS from ADD, PTSD, anxiety, and depression
- PICS & VIDEO: Rihanna posted some cute pictures and video of her baby
- Adele signed a bride’s WEDDING DRESS during one of her Las Vegas residency shows
- VIDEO: The 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards aired Saturday…highlights include Optimus Prime from “Transformers” receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award and Adam Sandler getting the King of Comedy Silver Blimp
- When Michael Douglas loses to Catherine Zeta-Jones at golf, he has to WHIP IT OUT . . . right there on the course
- “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is the WORDIEST SHOW on TV, with an average of 176.2 words per minute. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” closely follows with 174.6, followed by “Gilmore Girls” with 167.8
- The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will RETURN later this year after a four-year hiatus…but it’s gonna be different
- GRAPHIC PIC: Travis Barker shared a REALLY graphic photo of his finger surgery
- Saturday was the 29th anniversary of John Candy’s death. Here are tributes from his SON and DAUGHTER
- Seth Rogen’s reboot…‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ TRAILER is here!