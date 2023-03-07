Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/7/23)

- PICS: Looks like it’s official! Avril Lavigne and Tyga were spotted kissing in Paris! Just 2 weeks after she BROKE OFF her engagement to Mod Sun!
- Rihanna and Jay Z SENT FLOWERS to the senior citizens who went viral for they’re iconic REMAKE of her Halftime Show! Here’s Rihanna’s GIFT and Jay Z’s GIFT
@arcadiasrlivingbg
Our halftime show > Rihanna’s halftime show 💃🪩🏈🤍🎶🎤 #seniorlivingcommunity #halftimeshow #SuperBowl #rihanna #fyp
- Wait??? The Kardashian’s birthday cakes cost $7,000???? The bakery swears it’s not THAT MUCH!
- “Popular Science” says the BEST PLACE TO SIT in a movie theater is the middle of a row, about two-thirds of the way back…that’s where you get the best visual and auditory experience.
- Keanu Reeves thinks the BACTERIA NAMED after him should have been called John Wick
- VIDEO: Hoda Kotb returned to the “Today” show yesterday and got emotional as she explained her absence from the show, “My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week”
- VIDEO: Florence + The Machine covered No Doubt’s”Just a Girl” for Season 2 of the Showtime series “Yellowjackets”
- Hayden Panettiere got a breast reduction to regain confidence and RECLAIM HER BODY after giving birth
- Will Smith has ‘tried unsuccessfully to MAKE AMENDS‘ with Chris Rock
- PICS: Just Jennifer Lopez being insanely hot
- VIDEO: Halle Bailey is so excited to have her own Little Mermaid doll and it’s so cute!
- Pink says her aerial stunts keep her ENGAGED AND HUMBLE, even though they’re physically hard to do…she wanted to be an Olympic gymnast before becoming a singer.
- This weekend, Family Guy” features a CROSSOVER with “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons”
- PICS: Hugh Jackman gave us a peak at his Wolverine diet and it’s SO MUCH FOOD!
- Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a powerful video denouncing anti-Semitism and other forms of hate