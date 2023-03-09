Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (3/9/23)

- Fans are FLOODING Kim Kardashian’s page to let her know it’s ok to LOOK 40 after photos of her “UNEDITED FACE” expose how she hides her signs of aging on Insta!
- AHHHH he got us!!!! Nick Cannon’s ‘Who’s Having My Baby’ was just a JOKE to launch his actual show….‘Celebrity Prank Wars’ with Kevin Hart!
- Russia just BEAT Tom Cruise to be the 1st to shoot a movie in SPACE! It was filmed on the International Space Station and they just released a TRAILER for “The Challenge”
- Jimmy Kimmel has a plan if someone tries to SLAP HIM while hosting the Oscars, “If somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I’m bigger than they are, I beat the [crap] out of them on television. And if it’s The Rock, I run.”
- “Fast X” is meant to be pronounced “Fast Ten” and the director said it’s A PUN as in, “fast ten your seatbelts.”
- Madonna will NOT HIRE YOU if you’re a Scorpio
- Gabrielle Union and her haircare brand are offering a $75,000 mentorship GRANT for black women-owned businesses!
- Jenna Ortega addresses red carpet wardrobe malfunction: ‘Who GIVES A S–T’
- On the “Office Ladies” podcast, Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, and Angela Kinsey admitted that they now have trouble NOT LOOKING INTO THE CAMERA thanks to the show. Jenna said, “It’s such a habit.”
- VIDEO: Selena Gomez posted an inspiring Instagram message yesterday for International Women’s Day
- Joe Rogan opened what he is calling an “ANTI-CANCEL culture venue” comedy club in Austin, Texas…according to The Hollywood Reporter, “Within seconds of the first comic taking the stage, a gay slur was thrown out, followed by jokes about trans people. “
- VIDEO: Just a song mashup of a bunch of famous musicians singing “YEAH!” Here are the artists, in order: Taylor Swift, Usher, Michael Jackson, Dua Lipa, Van Halen, Nirvana, Snoop Dogg, Metallica, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Nickelback, Lil Jon, The Beatles, and Queen
- VIDEO: Halle Berry needs serious assistance getting her pants zipped and it’s so good!
- PICS: Pink praised the work UNICEF is doing for girls’ rights on International Women’s Day
- Here’s THE TRAILER for the documentary “Judy Blume Forever”