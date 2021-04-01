Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/1/21)

- Demi Lovato & Norah Cyrus spark DATING RUMORS after recording together
- Lil Nas X Tweeted that if “Montero” goes to #1, he’s buying all his followers a 12-pack of Hanes SOCKS
if call me by your name goes number 1 i’m buying all my followers a 12 pack of hanes socks
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 31, 2021
- Investigators know what caused Tiger Woods’ car crash . . .but they WILL NOT REVEAL it!
- Some of pop’s biggest hitmakers are asking artists to STOP TAKING CREDIT for songs they didn’t write…that includes the writers behind Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and Dua Lipa’s “New Rules”
- One of Millie Bobby Brown’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” co-stars said Millie likes TO BARK before a take to get her energy up
- Netflix PAID A FORTUNE to Get Next Knives Out Movies
- ‘Zola’, THE MOVIE based on a VIRAL TWITTER thread about a Detroit stripper & Hooters waitress, has an incredible first trailer [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
- PICS: Elizabeth Banks is getting a “Hunger Games” vibe off Lil Nas X’s “Montero” video
- Lizzo ‘Bodies are not all designed TO BE SLIM with a six pack’
- PICS: Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend paid tribute to him, two years after his death
- Naya Rivera’s FINAL ROLE is Catwoman in upcoming ‘Batman’ movie
- VIDEO: A longer snippet of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded “Wildest Dreams” can now be heard in a new trailer for “Spirit Untamed”
- VIDEO: Hailey Baldwin quit Twitter because it’s such a toxic environment.
- Ahmed Best says Jar Jar Binks WILL NOT be in the new Disney+ “Obi-Wan Kenobi” show