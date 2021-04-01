bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/1/21)

Demi Lovato at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, USA on May 20, 2018.
  • Demi Lovato & Norah Cyrus spark DATING RUMORS after recording together
  • Lil Nas X Tweeted that if “Montero” goes to #1, he’s buying all his followers a 12-pack of Hanes SOCKS

  • Investigators know what caused Tiger Woods’ car crash . . .but they WILL NOT REVEAL it!
  • Some of pop’s biggest hitmakers are asking artists to STOP TAKING CREDIT for songs they didn’t write…that includes the writers behind Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and Dua Lipa’s “New Rules”
  • One of Millie Bobby Brown’s “Godzilla vs. Kong” co-stars said Millie likes TO BARK before a take to get her energy up
  • Netflix PAID A FORTUNE to Get Next Knives Out Movies
  • ‘Zola’, THE MOVIE based on a VIRAL TWITTER thread about a Detroit stripper & Hooters waitress, has an incredible first trailer [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO]
  • PICS: Elizabeth Banks is getting a “Hunger Games” vibe off Lil Nas X’s “Montero” video
  • Lizzo ‘Bodies are not all designed TO BE SLIM with a six pack’
  • PICS: Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend paid tribute to him, two years after his death
  • Naya Rivera’s FINAL ROLE is Catwoman in upcoming ‘Batman’ movie
  • VIDEO: A longer snippet of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded “Wildest Dreams” can now be heard in a new trailer for “Spirit Untamed”
  • VIDEO: Hailey Baldwin quit Twitter because it’s such a toxic environment.
  • Ahmed Best says Jar Jar Binks WILL NOT be in the new Disney+ “Obi-Wan Kenobi” show

 

 