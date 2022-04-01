Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/1/22)

- We’ve got the new Harry Styles, “As It Was”, on REPEAT! Are you loving it as much as we are???? [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
- Sad reports about Bruce Willis MISFIRING GUNS on movie sets amid cognitive struggles
- Chris Rock SHUT DOWN an audience member who yelled “[Eff] Will Smith!” at his standup show
- NSFW VIDEO: Billie Eilish responded in her own special way to a blogger who said she had the worst Oscar dress
- A report says Pete Davidson is demanding NON STOP BEDROOM TIME with Kim Kardashian
- People just realized why Will Smith’s kids are called Jaden and Willow and minds are blown
— Trøøp Ålmïghty³🕊🌍 (@Kxngtroopa) March 31, 2022
- VIDEO: Shawn Mendes released a new breakup song called “When You’re Gone”
- Kanye West reportedly bought $275,000 Hermès Birkin bag for girlfriend Chaney Jones
- MGK recalls DOUBLE DATE gone wrong with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
- Leonard Nimoy’s family has donated a pair of his SPOCK EARS to the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. Nimoy brought them home after “Star Trek” finished filming in 1969
- Razzies RETRACT Bruce Willis slam in wake of his aphasia reveal
- Red hot Chili Peppers Walk of Fame star debut SHUTS DOWN Hollywood Blvd, USC’s marching band performing covers of their songs and their guests included Woody Harrelson and funk musician George Clinton
- PICS: Demi Lovato got a new tattoo to honor Choose Love, a group that’s helping Ukrainian refugees
- The Oscars slapped with 66 FCC COMPLAINTS over Will Smith slap incident
- Michael Bay says Steven Spielberg told him to QUIT making ‘Transformers’ movies: ‘I should have stopped’
- A list of actors who surprisingly RETIRED EARLY from acting includes: Cameron Diaz . . . Meg Ryan . . . and Daniel Day-Lewis
- Joe Exotic filed for DIVORCE after more than four years with Dillon Passage