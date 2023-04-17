bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/17/23)

love is blind mess
  • The “Love is Blind” LIVE REUNION was a HOT MESS after Netflix’s major delays & huge technical problems…but the internet’s REACTION was everything!
  • VIDEO: Ummmm Nick Canon FORGOT one of his 12 children!
  • Taylor Swift responded to a fan holding up a sign asking if she was ok following her SPLIT from Joe Alwyn and her response made everyone go crazy!
  • PICS: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted kissing at Coachella . . . but then he was seen pushing her away when she started dancing with him
  • Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Andrea Bocelli lead King Charles’ CORONATION LINEUP 
  • VIDEO: Ali Wong vented about her “beef” with getting Asian food with non-Asian people on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
  • VIDEO: Bad Bunny and Post Malone has technical difficulties during their Coachella 2023 set & it left the crowd totally perplexed…and then Bad Bunny appeared to DISS Harry Styles at the end of his set!
  • Here’s all the Coachella SURPRISE PERFORMANCES….and the most AWKWARD MOMENTS
  • We still don’t know what happened to Jamie Foxx, but a source says he’s “STEADILY IMPROVING”
  •  “The Super Mario Brothers Movie” made another $87 million at the box office this weekend, while “Renfield” FLOPPED
  • VIDEO: Katy Perry brought North West and her friends onstage with her during her Las Vegas residency show Saturday night
  • Ryan Seacrest said GOODBYE to “Live With Kelly and Ryan” for the last time on Friday
  • An AI-GENERATED SONG featuring a FAKE Drake and The Weeknd is going viral
  • VIDEO: Lizzo just realized she IS the beauty standard
  • PICS: Offset paid tribute to Takeoff with a full back tattoo
  • VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds wrote a SONG about how to pronounce Rob McElhenney’s last name
  • PICS: Sneak peek pictures of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo from the “Wicked” movie
  •  Ben Affleck says he was so bad in the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie that they dubbed over his ONE LINE

 

 

 