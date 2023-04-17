Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/17/23)

- The “Love is Blind” LIVE REUNION was a HOT MESS after Netflix’s major delays & huge technical problems…but the internet’s REACTION was everything!
- VIDEO: Ummmm Nick Canon FORGOT one of his 12 children!
- Taylor Swift responded to a fan holding up a sign asking if she was ok following her SPLIT from Joe Alwyn and her response made everyone go crazy!
- PICS: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted kissing at Coachella . . . but then he was seen pushing her away when she started dancing with him
- Katy Perry, Lionel Richie & Andrea Bocelli lead King Charles’ CORONATION LINEUP
- VIDEO: Ali Wong vented about her “beef” with getting Asian food with non-Asian people on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
- VIDEO: Bad Bunny and Post Malone has technical difficulties during their Coachella 2023 set & it left the crowd totally perplexed…and then Bad Bunny appeared to DISS Harry Styles at the end of his set!
- Here’s all the Coachella SURPRISE PERFORMANCES….and the most AWKWARD MOMENTS
- We still don’t know what happened to Jamie Foxx, but a source says he’s “STEADILY IMPROVING”
- “The Super Mario Brothers Movie” made another $87 million at the box office this weekend, while “Renfield” FLOPPED
- VIDEO: Katy Perry brought North West and her friends onstage with her during her Las Vegas residency show Saturday night
- Ryan Seacrest said GOODBYE to “Live With Kelly and Ryan” for the last time on Friday
- An AI-GENERATED SONG featuring a FAKE Drake and The Weeknd is going viral
- VIDEO: Lizzo just realized she IS the beauty standard
- PICS: Offset paid tribute to Takeoff with a full back tattoo
- VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds wrote a SONG about how to pronounce Rob McElhenney’s last name
- PICS: Sneak peek pictures of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo from the “Wicked” movie
- Ben Affleck says he was so bad in the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” movie that they dubbed over his ONE LINE