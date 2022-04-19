Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/19/22)

- Taco Bell is bringing back MEXICAN PIZZA…and everyone has Doja Cat to thank for it!!!! LISTEN to her freestyle rap she posted about it last month!
- VIDEO: Fans are freaking out at the first look at Natalie Portman as female Thor in new “Love and Thunder” trailer
- Elon Musk says he no longer owns any properties and just COUCH SURFS at friend’s houses
- Heartbreaking news, Cristiano Ronaldo announces death of newborn son, says birth of his twin sister “gives us STRENGTH”
- PICS: Jessica Simpson credits “determined patience” and setting small goals for her 100-pound weight loss
- Lizzo just confirmed she’s in a RELATIONSHIP
- Tom Cruise organized a three-month AVIATION TRAINING program for the actors in “Top Gun: Maverick” . . . so the F-18 flying sequences are legit
- VIDEO: Johnny Depp is going viral for the moment that made him chuckle during courtroom testimony!
- LISTEN: Megan Thee Stallion debuted a new track called “You’s a [B-word]” at Coachella . . . and sources say she’s releasing it officially soon
- Marshawn Lynch and Macklemore just became PART OWNERS of the NHL team, the Seattle Kraken
“We are now adding two hometown heroes who share our values and desires — to give back to this great city and continue to make hockey a sport for everyone.”
Learn more about the new #SeaKraken investors, Macklemore & Marshawn Lynch → https://t.co/BQFmY3PayO pic.twitter.com/vHZxddqSBO
- A new species of millipede has been NAMED after Taylor Swift…one of the scientists who discovered it says, “Her music helped me get through the highs and lows of graduate school, so naming a new millipede species after her is my way of saying thanks.”
- Jack Nicholson’s axe from “The Shining” is going up for AUCTION tomorrow starting at $50,000
- VIDEO: Drew Barrymore did a cool then-and-now video with her “E.T.” mom Dee Wallace
- Jennifer Garner celebrated her 50th birthday by hosting a FOOD DRIVE at her house
- PICS: Mario Lopez wins for BEST family Easter pic!
- Netflix is developing an ANIMATED SERIES and a mobile game based on the card game “Exploding Kittens”
- Did you know that Paul Rudd and Jeffrey Dean Morgan own a CANDY STORE together in New York????