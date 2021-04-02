Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/2/21)

- VIDEO: You were right. Michael Strahan did NOT fix the gap in his teeth…it was just an elaborate April Fools prank!
#GoodbyeGap update! Momma knows best! pic.twitter.com/aH4malpbeH
— Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) April 1, 2021
- April Fool’s! Taraji P. Henson scared Octavia Spencer into thinking that she accidentally POSTED NUDE PHOTOS of herself online, texting her, “Did you mean to post nudes on your story?”
- April Fool’s! Paddington Bear surprised his followers on Twitter, by announcing that he no longer likes marmalade
I don't like marmalade anymore.
— Paddington (@paddingtonbear) April 1, 2021
- Matt James from “The Bachelor” posted a PHOTO showing that he’d shaved his beard . . .but later revealed it was an April Fool’s joke
- Saweetie says her scary ELEVATOR FIGHT with Quavo was an “unfortunate incident” that happened a year ago. They reconciled after it . . . but later split because there were “too many other hurdles to overcome.”
- PICS: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s intimate at home wedding is everything! Her dress is gorgeous!
- Margot Robbies said there’s a 20-hour DIRECTOR CUT of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
- PICS: Neil Patrick Harris is celebrating 17 years since his first date with his husband, David Burtka
- Snoop Dogg is JOINING “The Voice” as a “mega mentor.”
- PICS: Iggy Azalea has green hair
- A “Wheel of Fortune” contestant got burned doing a crossword-style puzzle this week…now fans want them to RELAX THE RULES!
Wheel of Fortune does not need to be like this#WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/EQ9E2R00dE
— solar noon enthusiast (@slashkevin) March 31, 2021