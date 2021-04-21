bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox

Brooke's 60 Second Sleaze (4/21/21)

lord of the rings
  • Amazon’s Lord of The Rings series will cost $465 MILLION for just one season…the final price tag for the series could be $1 BILLION!
  • We may not see season 4 of “Stranger Things” until 2022!!!
  • Prince Charles and Prince William REFUSED TO SPEAK to Prince Harry without witnesses…and Prince Harry SKIPS the Queen’s birthday to head back to California
  • Chrissy Teigen says Kim Kardashian “gave her all” in her MARRIAGE to Kanye
  • Is Lil Wayne MARRIED? His tweet definitely sparks rumors!
  • DaBaby posted a video MAKING FUN of a flight attendant’s hair, and the internet is not having it
  • Eva Mendes compared spanking a child to spousal abuse, and some of her followers disagreed…the shocking part was the convo on social media was ACTUALLY CIVIL!
  • So far, Ken Jennings has been the HIGHEST RATED “Jeopardy!” co-host so far, and Dr. Oz has been the lowest
  • Boy George is on the hunt for an actor to PLAY HIM in the upcoming biopic “Karma Chameleon”
  • VIDEO: Kelly Osbourne admits that she relapsed, but she’s “back on track.”
  • Great news! Taco Bell will start REUSING hot sauce packets
  • David Prowse had an AMAZING COLLECTION of Darth Vader memorabilia . . . and it’s all hitting the auction block