Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/21/21)

- Amazon’s Lord of The Rings series will cost $465 MILLION for just one season…the final price tag for the series could be $1 BILLION!
- We may not see season 4 of “Stranger Things” until 2022!!!
- Prince Charles and Prince William REFUSED TO SPEAK to Prince Harry without witnesses…and Prince Harry SKIPS the Queen’s birthday to head back to California
- Chrissy Teigen says Kim Kardashian “gave her all” in her MARRIAGE to Kanye
- Is Lil Wayne MARRIED? His tweet definitely sparks rumors!
- DaBaby posted a video MAKING FUN of a flight attendant’s hair, and the internet is not having it
- Eva Mendes compared spanking a child to spousal abuse, and some of her followers disagreed…the shocking part was the convo on social media was ACTUALLY CIVIL!
- So far, Ken Jennings has been the HIGHEST RATED “Jeopardy!” co-host so far, and Dr. Oz has been the lowest
- Boy George is on the hunt for an actor to PLAY HIM in the upcoming biopic “Karma Chameleon”
- VIDEO: Kelly Osbourne admits that she relapsed, but she’s “back on track.”
- Great news! Taco Bell will start REUSING hot sauce packets
- David Prowse had an AMAZING COLLECTION of Darth Vader memorabilia . . . and it’s all hitting the auction block