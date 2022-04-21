bj-blog | bj-sleaze

By Brooke Fox |

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (4/21/22)

  • A$AP Rocky was ARRESTED right after he and Rihanna’s private jet returned from their babymoon in Barbados, reports are she was BLINDSIDED…and he just posted an EYE-WATERING AMOUNT of bail money to get out of jail
  • A SMASHED GINGERBREAD HOUSE, a phone cord wrapped around the neck, and a gun grabbed from a nightstand were at the center of disputed testimony in the Blac Chyna/Kardashian trial!
  • Nicolas Cage just did his first late night INTERVIEW in 14 years…and it was wild! He talked about the time he won $20,000 on a roulette table & immediately gave it to an orphanage…his $80,000 two head snake…and nearly investing in a bat cave [SCROLL DOWN FOR FULL VIDEO]
  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra revealed their daughter’s NAME is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas
  • VIDEO: Fans are worried about Jessica Simpson after they say she was “fidgety” and slurring her words in Instagram ad for Flonase
  • VIDEO: A trailer was released yesterday for that pot movie “Good Mourning”, starring Machine Gun Kelly, Pete Davidson and Megan Fox…and the overwhelming consensus is it looks really bad
  • Former McDonald’s employee Lil Yachty VISITED a Mickey D’s in Atlanta and made a McChicken sandwich
  • Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her FIRST BABY!
  • Aaron Paul and his wife welcomed their second child together and made Bryan Cranston the GODFATHER
  • A New Mexico state safety agency has fined the producers of “Rust” more than $136,000 for showing “PLAIN INDIFFERENCE” to the safety of the cast and crew
  • Selena Gomez & Camila Cabello on TikTok together . . . with cocktails in hand, of course
  • Hugh Jackman’s wife says that if he was gay, he’d be DATING Brad Pitt
  • Kiefer Sutherland REGRETS rocking a mullet in the 1987 movie “The Lost Boys”
  • A list of celebrities who had MORE KIDS than you might’ve known includes:  Kevin Costner with seven, Clint Eastwood with eight, and Mel Gibson with nine
  • A list of rock stars who have CELEBRITY LOOK-A-LIKES includes:  Jack White and Johnny Depp . . . Tommy Lee and Criss Angel . . . and Alice Cooperand Steve Carell
  • PICS: Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday with Travis Barker and the kids at Disney
  • Jessica Alba  is hosting a new HOME IMPROVEMENT SHOW called “Honest Renovations”

 

 

 

 